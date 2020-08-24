FG Approves NNPC Oil, Gas Logistics Centre In A’Ibom — Sylva

Sequel to the recently rise in cult clashes and related killings in some communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, has called on chiefs, elders and youths of the affected communities to make available names of cult gang members who are directly involved in the killings, including their sponsors to the security agencies to immediately come after them.

He made the call last Saturday in an interview after a visit to Bangha, Baa-Lorre, and Luebe communities in where cult clashes have claimed lives of gang rivals, and other innocent persons in the communities.

In a statement signed by Hon. Dumnamene Dekor and made available to The Tide by his Media Aide, Nwazim, Barikui Clever, Dekor said, “I understand that in Bangha communities, six (6) persons were killed within the spate of two weeks and I’m informed that those ones were cultists who fought and killed themselves, but of course they live in the midst of people and whatever they do has some negative multiplier effects on the society.

“We have also visited Baa-Lorre where the paramount ruler, by name Chief Cletus Mene was killed and his house burnt down by assailants who pointed guns at him in the name of cultism. Also in Lua Luebe, a community in Khana LGA, one Chief Neeka Alumaa, chief of the community was also murdered in cold blood and we have visited the scenes of the crimes and have condoled with their family members. I appeal that it is high time those who are into these nefarious activities turned a new leaf to be prepared to face the full wrath of the law from the government”.

The federal lawmaker condemned the inhuman acts describing them as dastardly.

He however applauded the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bori Police Division, SP Bako Angbasim, for his swift response and determination to fighting crimes and criminality in Khana LGA despite the distance between some communities where these crimes took place and the Bori Divisional Police headquarters.

He explained that ugly events like cult killings were some of the reasons he has consistently advocated for community policing.

He disclosed that he had written an application to the Inspector General of Police to approve another police division in Khana LGA, stating that the Rivers State Government has supported the gesture and would soon have approval.

He urged the security Agencies to go after the cult gangs as efforts are on ground to prevail on the chiefs, elders and youths of the affected communities to name those directly involved including their sponsors, declaring Government readiness to provide all necessary support and logistics to provide solution to the ugly events.

Also speaking, the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties Rivers State, Dr. Bariere Thomas Ariar, said, “the visit is a sign that Rivers State Government is concerned about the safety and security of the people of Khana, hence, an assurance that all hope is not lost”. He called on them to go about their lawful businesses and assured that all those who have committed these crimes will face the full wrath of the law.

The visit had onboard; Special Adviser to the Rivers Government on project monitoring and implementation, Hon Austin Sor,

Hon. Barr Dinebari Loolo, former Deputy Majority Leader, RSHA, Rivers State PDP Publicity Sec Hon. Tambari Sydney Gbara, PDP Assistant Organising Secretary 1, Hon. Sunny Daniels, Hon. Gbara Erelo, past CTC chairman Khana LGA, Dr. Peter Kaananwiidum, PDP Stakeholder, Hon. Lenebari Saro, PDP Chairman, Khana LGA, the Councillor representing ward 19 in Khana Legislative Assembly, Hon. Lesor Emmanuel, and many PDP Stakeholders across Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency.