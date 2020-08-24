Edo 2020: APC Plotting To Write Fake Election Results -PDP

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19, 2020, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that it has uncovered a plot by its All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart to write fake election results in the comfort of hotel rooms and smuggled same in at the point of collation of results and at the tribunal.

The party also alleged that the APC has also perfected plans to disrupt voting in certain units and wards across the state as the election is going on with the aim of presenting fake results at the tribunal.

The Edo State Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare while addressing a press conference in Benin City, yesterday, said that the plot which they termed, “Hope Uzodinma Template” will be resisted by the Edo people who he said are now wiser.

However, reacting to the allegation, Imo State Commissioner for Special Projects, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem said, “It’s clear that Obaseki and his PDP is finding it difficult to market themselves to the Edo electorate after four years of failed promises, signing frivolous MoUs and Ponzi government, therefore, have resorted to blackmail and lies to cover his shameful outing so far.

“His Excellency, Governor Uzodinma is not an INEC staff, therefore, has no business keeping result sheets.

“Our governor believes in the rule of law and he has strong belief that only the Edo electorate will vote out Obaseki and not rigging. Rather Obaseki is only disclosing what he and other PDP Governors have perfected to execute.

“It is on record where Obaseki boasted that only himself and his deputy has monopoly of rigging and maiming because they have immunity. So, they are only rehearsing their evil plots seeing that Edo electorate has rejected them.

“Telling lies and Propaganda will not save Obaseki and through the ballot, he will be voted out on September 19, 2020. And the APC will resist any attempt by the failed PDP government to manipulate the election as they are plotting. Governor Uzodinma has no business rigging Edo Election but he will surely stop Obaseki from rigging the forthcoming election”.

Nehikhare further said that Edo people were prepared to defend their results, saying that if they smuggled the fake results into the Election Petition Tribunal, it would be rejected.

On the allegation that the APC was allegedly spreading fake rumours about arms build-up ahead of the election by the PDP, Nehikhare described it as nonsensical, saying “that their aim is to scare aware voters from participating in the election”.

He urged the electorate to come out in large numbers and exercise their civic rights.