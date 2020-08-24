Politics
Edo 2020: APC Plotting To Write Fake Election Results -PDP
Ahead of the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19, 2020, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that it has uncovered a plot by its All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart to write fake election results in the comfort of hotel rooms and smuggled same in at the point of collation of results and at the tribunal.
The party also alleged that the APC has also perfected plans to disrupt voting in certain units and wards across the state as the election is going on with the aim of presenting fake results at the tribunal.
The Edo State Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare while addressing a press conference in Benin City, yesterday, said that the plot which they termed, “Hope Uzodinma Template” will be resisted by the Edo people who he said are now wiser.
However, reacting to the allegation, Imo State Commissioner for Special Projects, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem said, “It’s clear that Obaseki and his PDP is finding it difficult to market themselves to the Edo electorate after four years of failed promises, signing frivolous MoUs and Ponzi government, therefore, have resorted to blackmail and lies to cover his shameful outing so far.
“His Excellency, Governor Uzodinma is not an INEC staff, therefore, has no business keeping result sheets.
“Our governor believes in the rule of law and he has strong belief that only the Edo electorate will vote out Obaseki and not rigging. Rather Obaseki is only disclosing what he and other PDP Governors have perfected to execute.
“It is on record where Obaseki boasted that only himself and his deputy has monopoly of rigging and maiming because they have immunity. So, they are only rehearsing their evil plots seeing that Edo electorate has rejected them.
“Telling lies and Propaganda will not save Obaseki and through the ballot, he will be voted out on September 19, 2020. And the APC will resist any attempt by the failed PDP government to manipulate the election as they are plotting. Governor Uzodinma has no business rigging Edo Election but he will surely stop Obaseki from rigging the forthcoming election”.
Nehikhare further said that Edo people were prepared to defend their results, saying that if they smuggled the fake results into the Election Petition Tribunal, it would be rejected.
On the allegation that the APC was allegedly spreading fake rumours about arms build-up ahead of the election by the PDP, Nehikhare described it as nonsensical, saying “that their aim is to scare aware voters from participating in the election”.
He urged the electorate to come out in large numbers and exercise their civic rights.
Politics
PDP Lifts Suspension On Nasarawa Party Chieftains
The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Wali Jibrin, says the party has lifted the suspension of Senator Solomon Ewuga, Musa Elayo and Muhammed Onawo, former House of Representatives member with immediate effect.
Jibrin announced this yesterday while speaking in an interview with The Tide source in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
He said that the lifting of the suspension of the affected party leaders followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee on the crisis facing the party in the state.
“I want to disclose to you that we have lifted the suspension of Senator Ewuga, Muhammed Onawo and Rep Musa Elayo
“This followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee set up by our party.
“When we received the reports of the reconciliation committee, we have all agreed to lift the suspension on Ewuga, Muhammed Onawo and Musa Elayo.
“We have also gone further that all court cases be withdrawn and those we have cases in court have promised to do so.
“We are doing this in the interest of peace and for the progress of our party and the country at large, “ he said
Jibrin advised the party leaders and supporters in the state to work in unity to ensure the victory of the party in future elections.
“I will continue to do my best in making sure that we unite our members and we remain united in the interest of peace in our party for the overall development of the state and the country at large,’’ he said.
Our source, reports that on May 28, a High Court in Akwanga, presided over by Justice Mustapha Rahamat, nullified the ward and local government congresses recently held in the state.
The PDP in the state had been engulfed in intra-party crisis that led to the suspension of some chieftains.
Politics
Reps To Amend Electoral Act To Reflect Nation’s Challenges
The House of Representatives is taking due steps to amend the Electoral Act (2010), and ensure that it reflects the country’s current challenges.
The Chairman, House Committee on Media, Mr Benjamin Kalu, made this known in an interview with The Tide source, in Umuahia, yesterday.
Kalu said that Nigerians should look forward to a re-jigged Electoral Act, stressing that it was one of the things that would be in the front burner when the House returns from recess.
Our source reports that the 9th Assembly which embarked on eight-week annual recess is expected to resume sitting on September 16.
“The impact of COVID-19 has introduced certain challenges that we have not anticipated when the Electoral Act came into place.
“In order to bridge the gap created by COVID-19 in our electoral system, we need to really prioritise on the Electoral Act,” he said.
According to the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia, re-jigging the Act would not only help the nation, but also move it closer to the expectations of democracy than ever before.
Also, Kalu urged Nigerians to be happy for the recently passed bill on Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA), by the National Assembly, which had been outdated in the last 28 years.
Kalu, who lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for giving speedy assent to the bill, said that it would improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
“Even foreign investors will be happy with what we have been able to put together with CAMA,” he said.
Politics
MDAs’ Non-Appearance Before C’ttee: Senate Threatens Sanctions
The Senate has threatened to sanction heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who fail to appear before the relevant joint committee on Finance and National Planning to defend the 2021 budget.
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola, while kicking off a public hearing on the 2021-2023 Medium Expenditure Framework warned that the agencies would get zero allocations in the 2021 budget should heads of the MDAs fail to appear in person and defend funds generated and expended by their establishments.
“The 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP was sent to the Senate on July 20 for consideration by President Mohammadu Buhari preparatory to the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation bill. And in line with the desire to achieve early passage of the budget to be in tandem with the January-December budget cycle, the Senate referred the MTEF/FSP to the joint committee for consideration even while members are on recess. Any head of agencies that refused to appear before the committee to defend figures it submitted as presented by the president to the Senate risks a zero allocation in the incoming budgeted among other penalties,” he said.
He said the Senate would not allow representatives to stand in for their bosses, without tangible reasons, which must be approved by the committee.
Adeola said the public hearing would last for five days and that ministers and heads of various MDAs would be grilled during the interface.
Among the agencies specifically mentioned by the Senate Joint Committee chairman whose heads are to appear on Thursday are Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Communication Commission and Nigeria Shippers Council.
Meanwhile, Senator Ayo Akinyelure has alleged that some officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) were frustrating efforts by consultants hired to collect accurate fees from expatriates as residents permit.
“We have more than 15 million immigrants in the country. As we speak only less than 20 per cent of the figure are being captured by the consultants because the NIS officials are frustrating them from capturing many of them.
