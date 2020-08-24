Niger Delta
Delta Begins Land, Property Registration, Aug 28
Delta State Government at the weekend announced that it would begin land and property registration in the state on August 28.
The information which is contained in a statement signed by the State Director of Information, Mr Dona Obuseh, in Asaba, said the state Ministry of Lands and Surveys had been mandated to execute the assignment as scheduled.
The statement said that the approval for the registration was granted by the state government following repeated issues of land grabbing, property disputes and to put the state on the global satellite map.
It said that the first phase of the exercise would start on August 28, in Asaba, Ibusa, Okpanam, Akwukwu-Igbo, Warri, Effurun, Aladja, Ekpan, Otor-Udu, Ogwashi-Uku, Issele-Uku, Ubulu-Uku, Agbor, Owa-Oyibu and Umunede.
“Other towns and cities where the exercise would cover include Kwale, Aboh, Ozoro, Obiaruku, Oleh, Ughelli, Orogun, Isiokolo, Otu-Jeremi, Agbarho, Owhelogbo, Sapele, Oghara, Amukpe, Abraka, Koko, Bomadi and Burutu,” it said.
It said that other phases would be communicated with dates in due course, while urging the general public, particularly land and property owners, to give full cooperation to the enumerators.
“They must provide the correct information to avoid mix up in the registration of land and property to appropriate owners.
“Members of the public, land and property owners, who, if for any reason their property is left out during the enumeration should reach the appropriate authority,” it said.
Niger Delta
Be Wary Of Criminal Elements, Scammers – CP
The Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, has warned applicants into the Nigeria Police to be wary of criminal elements and scammers who might want to take advantage of the recruitment exercise to dupe innocent applicants.
In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Irene Ugbo and made available to correspondents in Calabar, CP Jimoh warned that whoever is caught in the act would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.
“The Cross River State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that Physical/Credentials Screening exercises of shortlisted candidates will take place from 24th August 2020 to 6th September. 2020 at the various command headquarters. Cross River State inclusive.
“In view of the above, all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise to proceed for the physical and credential screening as reflected below; Time 7am daily.
“Candidates are advised to come along with the following, Original/photocopies of their credentials, Two file jackets, National Identity card number (NIN), Printout of Application submission confirmation page.
Other items include two recent passports, guarantor’s form duly signed, and to appear on white Nicker, singlet and white canvas. All candidates should note that the screening exercise and other activities will be carried out in strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols,” the statement noted.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Bayelsa NUT Tasks Communities On School Reopening
The Nigeria Union of Teachers,NUT, Bayelsa State wing, has commended the state government’s efforts in the reopening of schools across the state.
The state’s NUT Chairman, Comrade Kala-Ama Tonpre, gave the commendation recently in Yenagoa while relaying his findings as a member of the state school reopening committee shortly after their tour to monitor level of compliance by schools in the state.
Tonpre hinted that eleven public schools in different parts of the state had been fumigated in line with NCDC guidelines,restating the commitment of the NUT to partner the state government in ensuring qualitative education and conducive learning environment for students.
He noted that though the state government would have loved to carry out the fumigation exercise in all public primary and secondary schools before the reopening, the committee chose to commence the exercise with the eleven state owned boarding schools across the eight local government areas of the state, following their status as special schools.
The NUT boss, who charged communities to compliment government’s drive towards ensuring safe reopening of schools, mentioned that there are a total of 192 public secondary and 547 public primary schools in the state, saying host communities of some of the schools should also mobilize their members for self- help reopening preparations in terms of fumigation and provision of some of the kits needed in the schools for the prevention of the spread of the novel covid-19 virus.
“Apart from fumigation, the government has provided soap, buckets, face masks and other PPEs for our public schools. Some communities can also help in providing the ones they can to compliment government efforts”, he said.
He stated that while the local government school reopening committees were monitoring compliance in their respective areas, the state central committee at the weekend monitored compliance in six secondary schools within Yenagoa metropolis, the state capital,saying the NUT and other members of the committee were satisfied with the level of compliance by the monitored schools, comprising public and private.
“This weekend we monitored level of reopening compliance in six secondary schools in Yenagoa.We saw them complying with the state government’s Covid-19 prevention protocols”, he noted.
“The government’s rule is that no class should take more than 15 students. We’re at BDGS, Yenagoa, St Jude’s Girls Secondary School also in Yenagoa and CSS Biogbolo.These three are public secondary schools. But we’re also in Teto School, Ala Montessori and Tari Pet which are private schools.We’re impressed with the level of compliance”, he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells
Niger Delta
Eleme Council, Police Begin Profiling Of Vigilante Members
The leadership of Eleme Local Government Council and the police authorities have commenced the profiling of all members of the various community vigilante groups in the local government area, as a means of ensuring that only persons with credible and impeccable character take part in efforts to boost community policing in the area.
Speaking to The Tide, recently, in Eleme during a meeting convened by the Executive Chairman of Eleme the LGA, Barrister Philip Okparaji, noted that it was high time the LGA chairman proper profiling of members of the vigilante in each community was done so that everyone would know that it was no longer business as usual and take responsibility for the security and safety of the people.
Okparaji explained that a template for the effective operation of the Eleme Vigilante had been put in place to strengthen community policing, adding that the profiling of all members was necessary to ensure that persons of questionable character or criminal antecedents were weeded out as measures to effectively police the community and combat criminality at the grassroots.
He added that all wards without standing vigilantes must cooperate and develop a list of credible persons to provide support security services for their communities or be ready to mortgage the security of their communities to the men of Vigilantes Association of Nigeria (VAN).
The Eleme council boss called on the people to support the government and cooperate with the initiative, saying: “The security of Eleme is a collective duty, and all efforts must be put together in ensuring success. I have resolved not to compromise the safety of property and lives of all Eleme indigenes and residents, and by God’s grace, we all shall succeed in ensuring that peace continues to rein in the area.”
Also speaking, the Commander of Eleme Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Martins Nwogoh charged Eleme people to unite in ensuring that all efforts taken to tackle crime and insecurity succeeded in the LGA.
Nwogoh thanked the Eleme youths, leaders and stakeholders for their support and encouragement since his deployment to the area, saying, “The wards must work together in providing ample support to the police through the community policing initiative beginning with the provision of credible persons, who reflect the true spirit of the community devoid of political and traditional coloration.”
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
