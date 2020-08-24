News
Dana Air Resumes Owerri, PH Routes, Increases Lagos-Abuja Flights
Dana Air has confirmed that it would introduce additional flights between Abuja and Lagos, and commence Lagos to Owerri, as well as Port Harcourt to Abuja beginning from August 28.
The airlines’ Manager, Media and Communications, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, made this known in a statement in Lagos, yesterday.
Ezenwa quoted the airlines’ Accountable Manager, Obi Mbanuzuo, as saying that the additional flights were due to the feedback from the guests and popular demand for flights at specific times.
“The additional Lagos to Abuja flight will depart at 8am, 11.50am, 3.40pm and 5.30pm, while the Abuja to Lagos flight will depart at 9.55am, 1.50pm, 5.30pm and 7.25pm.
“Lagos to Owerri will depart at 7.10am, while Owerri to Lagos will depart at 8.45am. Lagos to Port Harcourt will now be at 10.30am while Port Harcourt to Lagos will depart at 3.35pm.
“Port Harcourt to Abuja daily flights will be at 12.05pm, and Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 1.45pm.
“We are also delighted that our guests have embraced the safety measures we have in place for them,” Mbanuzuo said.
Mbanuzuo said that for safe and ease of booking and reservation, guests should visit: www.flydanaair.com, download the DANA Air Mobile App on Google Playstore or get social by sending a chat on WhatsApp (07051190363) for booking.
News
Aspiring Judges Should Take Test -Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has again called for the reform of the appointment process for judges, saying it ought to be merit-based.
Osinbajo said there was a need for those aspiring to be judges to take a mandatory test to ensure that only competent people end up on the bench.
The Vice President spoke on Saturday at a webinar with the theme, “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria,” organised by the law firm of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).
Osinbajo said, “We must take a second look at the appointment of judges. The merit-based system is necessary. We need to have mandatory test for them. We need to look at how our judges are selected.
“It is not enough to rise through the ranks in the judiciary with judges going to the Supreme Court from the Appeal Court. We must be able to bring in practising lawyers and from the academic to become judges.
“We owe it to ourselves to change the rules. Change is necessary and reform of our judiciary process should be urgent.”
Sharing Osinbajo’s view, Olanipekun also said appointment to the Court of Appeal should not be only by promotion from the high court.
He said, “I reckon that judges can be appointed from the academia and the bar and not just based on promotion from one court to another. We have to resituate the profession. It belongs to all of us.”
Olanipekun, who decried judgments without justice coming from the Nigerian courts, also railed against the abuse of ex parte orders.
He said, “The time has come whereby we have to do something about frivolous ex parte applications otherwise ex parte applications will do something about us.”
Other speakers at the webinar included Prof. Fidelis Oditah (SAN, QC) and MrYemi Candide-Johnson (SAN).
News
2023 Presidency: Back Off, Group Urges Atiku
The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq, has told a former Vice President and business mogul, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to shelve any ambition he might be nursing for the presidency in 2023.
He pointed out that Northern politicians such as Tanko Yakassai, Paul Nnongo, Balarabe Musa, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Senate President Ahmad Lawal, and others, have spoken the minds of the people in the region which Atiku should respect.
It would be recalled that Tanko Yakassai had declared that Tinubu would make a better President than Muhammadu Buhari.
Some prominent Northern politicians had also in recent weeks declared support for Southern Presidency come 2023, insisting that they would support any credible candidate from any state in the Southern region.
“Tanko Yakassai, Paul Nnongo, Balarabe Musa, Governor El-Rufai, Ahmed Lawal and others will forever be respected and reckoned with, in the scheme of things,” Bamgbose said in a chat with newsmen, yesterday.
“They are the new faces of great Nigerians. They deserve to be commended for standing for what is just and equitable.
“They have actually spoken the mind of the North.
News
$300m Internet Fraud: US Govt Indicts Five Nigerians, Three Americans
No fewer than five Nigerians, one of them extradited from Canada, and three Americans, have been indicted by the United States Justice Department for their role in a fraudulent “sweepstakes” or lotto scam with an intended loss in excess of $300million.
The Nigerian extradited from Canada, last Thursday, is known as Harry Cole and has several aliases, according to a statement issued by the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.
The 50 year-old Nigerian, normally resident in Canada, is known as Akintomide Ayoola Bolu, John King, Big Bro and Egbon.
He would now face federal charges for his alleged role in the fraudulent scam.
A federal grand jury indictment, returned in September, 2018, charges Cole with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud (sweepstakes) and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Each count, upon conviction, calls for up to 20 years in federal prison.
Cole, who remains in federal custody, is one of eight defendants charged in connection with the scheme.
The others include: Nigerian Akintola Akinmadeyemi; Americans Joel Calvin and Clarence Barefield (aka CJ), both resident in Austin and Mesquite, TX, resident Donna Lundy.
Others are Nigerian citizens and Canadian residents Emmanuel Olawale Ajayi (aka Wale, aka Walata), Tony Dada Akinbobola (aka Lawrence D Awoniyi, aka Boss Tony, aka Toyin) and Bolaji Akinwunmi Oyewole (aka BJ, aka Beejay).
According to the indictment, the defendants carried out their sweepstakes scheme from 2012 to 2016.
Cole allegedly purchased lists from Lundy of elderly potential victims and their addresses.
He and other conspirators based in the Toronto, Ontario Canada metropolitan area sent packages containing fraudulent sweepstakes information to conspirators residing in the U.S.
The packages contained thousands of mailers, which U.S.-based conspirators sent to victims notifying them that they had won a sweepstakes.
Each mailer included a fraudulent check issued in the name of the victim, usually in the amount of $8,000, and a pre-addressed envelope.
Victims were instructed to deposit the check into their bank account, immediately withdraw between $5,000 and $7,000 in cash or money orders and send the money to a “sweepstakes representative” to facilitate the victim collecting his or her prize.
By the time the victim was notified by the bank that the deposited check was fraudulent, the cash or money order had been sent by the victim and received by the defendants or conspirators.
The intended loss from this scheme was over $300million, with an actual loss of more than $900,000.
The indictment also alleges that from June, 2015 through June, 2016, Emmanuel Ajayi led a Stolen Identity Refund Fraud (SIRF) scheme in which over 1,200 fraudulent Income Tax Returns were filed using stolen Personal Identifying Information (PII) requesting $25million in tax refunds.
Ajayi used bank accounts involved in the sweepstakes scheme to receive refunds and funnel the money to conspirators in the U.S.
An IRS analysis determined that this scheme resulted in the actual loss of approximately $3.4million paid from the U.S. Treasury.
In order to acquire the money generated by the Sweepstakes and SIRF schemes, the conspirators operated a money laundering conspiracy in the U.S.
It was discovered that that conspiracy employed knowing and unknowing participants to conduct financial transactions with the goals of moving the proceeds from both fraudulent schemes outside of the U.S. without detection by law enforcement.
The defendants, including Akinbobola, Ajayi and Oyewole, are considered fugitives.
On March 9, 2020, Akinmadeyemi was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
On May 27, 2020, Barefield was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.
Both were ordered to pay, jointly and severally, $111,870.25 in restitution.
Defendants Calvin and Lundy, who pleaded guilty to the money laundering conspiracy charge, are scheduled for sentencing in Austin on March 9, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel.
U.S. Attorney John F. Bash; Acting Special Agent in Charge, Roderick Benson; Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Houston Field Office; Special Agent in Charge, Shane Folden; Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), San Antonio; and, Inspector in Charge, Adrian Gonzalez; U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Houston Division, announced Harry Cole’s extradition on Friday.
“If you defraud Americans, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world. The United States government will work tirelessly to find you, extradite you, and hold you accountable for your crimes,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.
“Today’s extradition of Harry Cole demonstrates the power of the American judicial system,” IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge Benton.
“Despite the fact that Cole was living in Canada, special agents were able to track him because of our strong relationships with our international law enforcement agencies and bring him to justice.
“HSI is committed to using our broad authority and global presence to bring international fugitives to justice,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Folden.
