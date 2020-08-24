Sports
Buhari Appoints Amokachi SA On Sports
Former Super Eagles striker and Nigerian Football Ambassador Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the Special Assistant on Sports to President Mohammadu Buhari.
According to his letter of appointment dated August 17th, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated: “I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports.
The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”
As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters.
The Former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador. Although a ceremonial role, as Ambassador he is expected to mentor youngsters.
Amokachi a.k.a ‘Da Bull’ began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football club of Kaduna, played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids. He was thrice voted the third-best player in Africa.
He played in three World Cup finals, won two nations cup as both player and Assistant Coach, to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, and Lars Largerback. He won Gold in the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.
Since his career was truncated by injury, he had coached the U-23 National Team, served as Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, and coached Nasarrawa United.
Sports
Rivers Skipper Disagrees With Afelokhai Over Position
The captain of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Austin Festus, has disagreed with Enyimba’s goal keeper, Theophlilus Afelokhai that said United should accept the third place given to them in good faith.
He stated that United would have won the League if not the unplanned stoppage of the League caused by the novel Coronavirus (covid-19), with 13 matches left.
Following the impromptu stoppage of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the football authorities used Points Per Game (PPG) formula to position teams.
Before the unplanned stoppage, United was on second position with 45 points, 13 matches to go, while Enyimba of Aba, was on fifth position with 39 points, with five outstanding games.
Festus, said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, saying that United placed behind Enyimba is grossly unfair to his club.
He appeals to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and League Management Company (LMC) to correct the mistake and put the club on its appropriate position.
According to him, his club has the potentials to perform credibly and make the people of Rivers state proud, adding that is the only way to reward the State government led by governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“The rules of LMC are clear, there is nothing like taking it in good faith. I am appealing to the authorities to give us our rightful second position, am very optimistic that my club has what it takes to perform better in the CAF Champions League,” Festus said.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
SWAN VP Advises New Rivers Exco To Rebrand
The South-South Vice Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bonny Nyong, has advised the newly elected executive of SWAN, Rivers State Chapter to rebrand and carry every member along.
He further advised the newly elected Chairman, Jim Udede-Opiki to allow every officer function and not to usurp other officers function.
Nyong gave the advice yesterday shortly after the newly elected officers took oath of office, at Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Moscow road, Port Harcourt.
“Mr Chairman, today you have been elected as the Chairman, but remember, other officers too are elected, allow every officers to function in their various positions.
“Bring every member together, to enable SWAN Rivers wax strong and vibrant,” Nyong said.
In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Jim Udede-Opiki, thanked all members for the confidence reposed in him, and pledged to run all inclusive administration.
He thanked members for their support, saying that without members he cannot function as Chairman.
“I use this opportunity to thank members and promise to bring all members together to move SWAN Rivers forward.
“We will work as a team. I know, I cannot work alone. There is no losers in this election, everybody is a winner,” Opiki said.
Other officers elected are Sarah Davids as vice Chairman, Chukwudi Ejimofor, secretary, Solomon Wokoma, treasurer and Barth Ndubuwu emerged as financial secretary.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Abia Warriors Unveil Anaezemba
Nigeria professional football league side, Abia Warriors of Umuahia, has completed the signing of Nzube Anaezemba ahead of the 2020-2021 domestic campaign.
The Imama Amapakabo’s side snapped up the experienced midfielder from Lobi Stars of Markurdi on Wednesday, however the details of the deal were not disclosed.
Anaezemba is expected to be one of the leaders in the new Abia Warriors’ project under the former Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo.
Anaezemba arrived Abia Warriors with wealth of experience in the Nigeria Professional Football League, having played for the likes of Enyimba international of Aba , Kano Pillars, Rivers United and Lobi Stars.
The 27-year old who also has experience playing on the continent with Enyimba and Rivers United is Abia Warriors third signing of the current window.
