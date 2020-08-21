News
Woman Bags 10 Years Over Child Trafficking In Rivers
A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced one, Lois Chikanele Iwuchukeu Obazi to ten years imprisonment for child trafficking.
The convict was also confirmed to have used a fake name, Precious Obasi to commit her crimes.
The incident happened in 2018 around Omehia School road, Igwurita community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Chief Magistrate, Felicitas Amanze in her judgment said the convict was guilty of buying three babies who she claimed to have delivered on two different days in a maternity home at Igwurita with the sum of nine hundred thousand naira.
The forty-seven-year-old woman had in 2018 told the police that she was delivered of the triplets on two different days after she was arrested in a hotel within Elekahia in Port Harcourt.
But the Chief Magistrate ruled that the forty-seven-year-old woman couldn’t have left abroad to deliver her triplets in Nigeria and to nurse them in a hotel as she claimed.
Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, Chris Nwadigo, counsel to the convicted woman said he would appeal the Judgment of the court, describing the judgment as a declaration full of emotion and sentiments.
