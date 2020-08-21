Entertainment
Wizkid’s Smile Makes Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist
Wizkid has joined other global stars like Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, Billie Eilish and more on the Barack Obama’s summer playlist.
On August 18, 2020, former American Senator and President, Barack Obama released his summer playlist and for a second year running, it includes a Nigerian song. This year, the list includes ‘Smile’ by Wizkid and H.E.R.
In his twitter announcement, Obama wrote: “Over the past few months, I have spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer including songs from some of the artists at this week at Dem Convention Hope you enjoy it.
Other Nigerian artistes who made the list in the past are Burna Boy ‘Anybody’ and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’.
