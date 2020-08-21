Shaun Storms Market With New Song

Port Harcourt-born music star, Shaun Wenenda popularly known as “The Wonder Boy,” has stormed the market with a new song titled “They Don’t Care” which is currently making waves in the music industry and trending in almost all the television and radio stations in the state and beyond.

The Rumuwoji, Mile I Diobu, Port Harcourt born-artiste who started his music career at a very tender age also boasts of other successful songs to his credit titled ‘I can Be’ his first single), ‘Lockdown’ and ‘Lazy Youths’ amongst others.

In a chat with The Tide Entertainment, the 12-year-old music sensation disclosed that he was inspired to join the music industry by divine intervention and his dad, Elvis Wenenda Orlu who had also released several songs in the 90s and early 2005 including a hip hop song titled “Pepper Soup” which was a ‘Collabo’ with his elder brothers, Emmanuel and late Worgu.

The multi-talented music star also known as ‘Port Harcourt Boy’ plays different genres of music such as RnB, Hip hop, Reggae, Calypso, Highlife and Freestyle.

He expressed gratitude to God for his successes in the music industry as well as to his numerous fans, friends and family for their support and encouragements as he strives to take his music career to the next level.