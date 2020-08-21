RSG Happy To Encourage, Partner Private Investors In Sports

The Rivers State Government has stated its readiness to encourage and partner with private investors in sports development in the state, especially, at the grassroots level. This position was reiterated on Tuesday when the president and management of a grassroots football club, Willbros FC of Port Harcourt paid a courtesy visit on the state’s Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye.

While reacting to the speech of the club’s President, Capt. Adedoyin Williams, the Commissioner said that their venture fits in to the Rivers State curriculum for sports development and that the government was willing to support private individuals, who use their resources to contribute to the development of sports and youth empowerment in the state. He commended the club and Capt. Williams for contributing to the positive engagement of youths who ordinarily may have become a nuisance on the streets of the state.

According to Hon. Iyaye, “What you are doing is massive. I am impressed with the vision of your club and what you have achieved in so short a time of coming on stream’’.

He urged the club’s founder not to rest on his oars but to sustain the passion and commitment he has for grassroots and youth development through the grooming of young talents.

The commissioner further assured the club of government’s collaboration and synergy between it and Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt.

“This collaboration, he said, “Will work and you’ll benefit from the fruits of your labour. We’ll help you take your efforts and story beyond the shores of Rivers State. Also, your players would go beyond the state and country and they will surely remember where they began their journey’’.

Earlier, the club president had said that the thrust of their visit was to seek ways of strong partnership with the sports ministry and assistance to lessen their challenges, which he believed would embolden grassroots football in the state.

He made some request from the ministry including approval for the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium as the official match venue and training ground, all of which were approved by the Commissioner.