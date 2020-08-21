Rivers Executive Council Approves Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery Road Construction

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved contract for the construction of a Road that will link Woji-Aleto-Alesa to the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Approval for the Road project which will cost Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Ninety-Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty–Five Kobo was given today during the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting said the Road project would be executed by Rafoul Nigeria Limited.

Nsirim said the approval of the project was in recognition of the infrastructural blue print of the Rivers State Government and its Urban Renewal Programme.

According to the Commissioner, the project will reduce the traffic usually experienced at the Akpajo junction along the East West Road, ease travel time and create employment for Rivers indigenes.

“This project will enhance municipality expansion as it will open the State to a vast expanse of land that can be used for industrial and estate developments in the near future.

“There will be an arithmetic increase in the ground rent revenue and taxes in the area in the near future.

“The Road will also open a corridor which will lead to the Onne Port, Indorama and the Port Harcourt Refinery and have a far reaching strategic advantage in the short, medium and long term.

“Hundreds of Rivers State indigenes will be engaged and employed throughout the duration of the project.

“It will reduce the traffic build up usually experienced at the Akpajo junction along the East West road and travel time to Khana, Gokana, Tai, Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas will be shorter,” he said.

Nsirim stated that the approval of the project is another demonstration of the people-oriented and visionary leadership of the Wike administration.

He noted that already the present government has carved a niche for itself in terms of infrastructure, emphasizing that the Woji-Aleto-Alesa to the Port Harcourt Refinery Road project is another landmark project.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Dax George Kelly said the Road would be of immense socio-economic value to the State.