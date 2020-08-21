Rivers Bishops Move To Tackle Societal Ills …Sensitise, Empower Young Pastors

Bishops in Rivers State under the aegis of the Transformational Bishops Fellowship (TBF), have taken a giant stride to ensure that ills of society are tackled head on through the word of God with the sensitisation and empowerment of young pastors drawn from across the state.

To this end, the Bishops recently organised a two-day conference at the Pacesetters Christian Assembly in Port Harcourt, where four speakers were carefully selected to educate the pastors on what was expected from them as they daily go about their pastoral calling.

Among the speakers were the President of TBF, Bishop Joseph Ebhohimen; Bishop Norman Jonah; Bishop Williams Daka; and Bishop Victor Uzosike.

Shedding light on the activities of the organisation in separate interviews with newsmen shortly after the conference, the President of TBF and General Overseer of Pacesetters Christian Assembly, Bishop Joseph Ebhohimen, expressed delight that the event attracted over 200 participants from various parts of the state, stressing that the body which has been in existence for about 10 years has been able to put corrective measures in place to correct some erroneous views peddled by some so called Bishops and men of God whose activities he said have ultimately made Christianity watery.

“TBF has come to stay to correct some of the ills through teachings, seminars and programmes. Our aim is to make sure Christians are not misled. We are actually out to use these corrective measures to help our generation because there are so many ills in the society; and since God has shown us the truth, we want to help others to know the truth”, he said.

Vice President of the group and General Overseer of Light Weight Christian Church, Bishop Williams Daka said the objective of the fellowship is to be able to positively impact the clergy, which he described as their immediate community, saying, “We believe that if the clergy is transformed, the church is transformed; if the church is transformed, society will be transformed”.

Bishop Daka indicated that his expectation and prayer for Nigeria were for the Lord to transform the country from the era of corruption to the era of prosperity.

On his part, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the conference and Presiding Bishop of Kingdom Life Gospel Outreach Ministries, Bishop Victor Uzosike attributed the success of the conference to focus and unity among the Bishops, pointing out that the fellowship is made up of Bishops who have set their hearts to create values in the lives of young ministers of the gospel and in the Body of Christ.

He advised the Federal Government to include leadership in the curriculum of tertiary education in the country, stressing that what the country needs now is creative leadership.

Bishop Uzosike further indicated that he anchored his presentation at the conference on maximising productivity because many people think that pastoral calling is basically to relax, without realising that it involves a lot of work.

According to him, “when a pastor is transformed, the church is transformed”.

The General Secretary of TBF, Bishop Chris Olisa, said the fellowship is living up to its billing by setting a standard for Bishops and correcting the errors of the society.

While describing the two-day conference as a huge success, Bishop Olisa said it was so because the pastors that participated in the event were taught, energised and set on fire for the next phase of their ministry.

According to him, “those who were weak, were strengthened and they equally felt a sense of fulfillment”.

The high point of the occasion was the distribution of palliatives to the participants to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

Donatus Ebi