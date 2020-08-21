Reps To Amend Electoral Act To Reflect Nation’s Challenges

The House of Representatives is taking due steps to amend the Electoral Act (2010), and ensure that it reflects the country’s current challenges.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media, Mr Benjamin Kalu, made this known in an interview with The Tide source, in Umuahia, yesterday.

Kalu said that Nigerians should look forward to a re-jigged Electoral Act, stressing that it was one of the things that would be in the front burner when the House returns from recess.

Our source reports that the 9th Assembly which embarked on eight-week annual recess is expected to resume sitting on September 16.

“The impact of COVID-19 has introduced certain challenges that we have not anticipated when the Electoral Act came into place.

“In order to bridge the gap created by COVID-19 in our electoral system, we need to really prioritise on the Electoral Act,” he said.

According to the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia, re-jigging the Act would not only help the nation, but also move it closer to the expectations of democracy than ever before.

Also, Kalu urged Nigerians to be happy for the recently passed bill on Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA), by the National Assembly, which had been outdated in the last 28 years.

Kalu, who lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for giving speedy assent to the bill, said that it would improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“Even foreign investors will be happy with what we have been able to put together with CAMA,” he said.