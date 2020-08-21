Sports
Plateau United To Take Cue From Enyimba
Plateau United Coach, Abdul Maikaba, has stated that the newly pronounced league winners are ready to take a cue and learn what needs to be learned from Enyimba in a bid to ensure good representation on the continent next season.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Maikaba acknowledged the better representation of the People’s Elephant compared to every other Nigerian clubs on the continent and revealed that he even suggests to his General Manager in Plateau united to pick up tips from Enyimba.
“As regards preparation as a team we all know that Nigerian teams have not been doing as expected on the continent. I advised my General Manager in Plateau united to go and meet Anyansi and see whether we can be able to represent Nigeria like they do, good representation,” he said.
