PDP Promises Even Dev In Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State has promised even development across the state, just as it pledged to revamp and restart the moribund Cassavita Factory in Uromi.

PDP candidate in the September 19 governorship elections, Governor Godwin Obaseki, made the promise yesterday at the palace of Ojuromi of Uromi Anslem AidenojieII in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki, during his campaign to Uromi, said that even development would ensure vista of opportunities for citizens of the state.

He said that it would be a ‘win, win’ for all with even development, as employment would be created, infrastructure developed and more businesses boost and thriving.

He also promised to revamp and restart the now moribund Cassavita Factory in the locality to forestall cassava waste.

The governor gave assurance to develop a 30-year-master plan development template for the locality.

According to him, the template will guide successive governors in developing the area.

The PDP candidate also expressed happiness about the water programme in Uromi, adding that the government would sustain it and other physical projects across the state.

He further promised to complete the mini stadium in Uromi before the end of the year.