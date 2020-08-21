Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Tests Positive For COVID -19

As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has revealed that she had tested positive for the disease.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram account at real Omosexy to announce the development to her fans. The 42-year-old actress stated that she was currently in isolation and now getting better.

“Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well I contracted COVID- 19. I have been ill, in isolation and now getting better more on these details soon”, she wrote.

Omotola is a Nigerian actress, singer and philanthropist and one of the cons of Nigerian movie industry since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films selling millions of video copies.

She is the first African celebrity to recieve over one million likes on her face book page. She currently has a total of three million followers in face book.

Beyond her show biz accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts, she is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigeria cinema becoming the most watched actress in Africa.