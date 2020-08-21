Nigeria’s Third Tier League Season To Start, Soon

Chairman of Nigeria’s third tier league football, Mohammed Alkali, has stated that preparation for the new league season in the third tier is set to begin as the lockdown order on sports seems set to be lifted to usher the return of sports.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesport source Alkali said he has instructed the department of the Nationwide league in the secretariat to start immediate preparation for the commencement of the new league season and date will be announced as soon as approvals from the government have been given.

“I’ve instructed the secretariat to start immediate preparation for the commencement of the next season and without wasting of time thereafter our board meeting the Annual General Assembly, a new date for the resumption of the league will start pending when we have an approval from the government”, Alkali said.