NGO Canvasses Electronic Voting In Nigeria’s Electoral Process

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), People’s Life Improvement Foundation (PLIF), has called for electronic accreditation and voting in the nation’s electoral process.

The group’s International President, Chief Precious Elekima made the call in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that an amendment to the Electoral Act to reflect this is effected before the end of his tenure.

“It is possible to have a proper election by biometric process.

“ No other thing can cure Nigeria’s electoral process until citizens have the opportunity to choose by themselves those to lead them.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to amend the 2010 Electoral Act before his departure. God will give him the ability to resist those who will try to stop him from amending the said Act.

“By so doing, he will leave a legacy for himself and his family and will have the support of all right thinking Nigerians.

“ The architecture of the banking system has shown that it is very possible to achieve this.

“People make electronic transfers without necessarily going to the bank for such transactions. This is an architecture that is workable. The issue of `no light’ does not arise.

“This is what we want as an organisation: amend the Electoral Act to ensure use of finger prints and electronic submission of results”, he said.