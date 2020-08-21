Monarch Hails Move To Construct Woji-Aleto-Alesa Road

The approval of the Woji-Aleto-Alesa road construction by the Rivers State Executive Council, has been described as a welcome development, judging by its economic importance to the people upon completion.

This was made known by Eze Gbakagbaka, King Leslie Eke, in an interview with newsmen at his palace in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA), yesterday.

Eze Eke pointed out that the road would be of immense economic importance to the entire state and businesses due to its strategic linking to some economic areas of the state.

The traditional ruler, who is also the Nyerisi Eli Woji and Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, said the road would help in bringing development to the area.

According to him, the crisscrossing of a virgin forest as planned, would not only evoke development in the affected place, but would tackle the issue of unemployment.

“The contract for the construction of the road linking, Woji-Aleto-Alesa to Port Harcourt, is a noble one. I think, it has the capacity to address unemployment and other economic challenges”, he said.

Another possible gain of the road, was easy access to the Port Harcourt Refinery, which according to him, deserved better economic attention.

Earlier, he warned hoodlums who may pose under whatever guise not to attempt disrupting the job from Woji axis, as such would be grossly and severally resisted by the palace leadership.

While appreciating Governor Nyesom Wike, over his sworn determination to permanently transform the state, he assured of his people’s undiluted support throughout his administration.

It would be recalled that the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, approved the Woji-Aleto-Alesa road project which will cost about N9.6 billion, as announced by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.