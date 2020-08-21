INEC Tasks Stakeholders On Edo, Ondo Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday declared in Benin, the Edo State capital, that the Edo and Ondo governorship elections are end-of-tenure elections with strict and immovable constitutional and legal timelines and warned all stakeholders to conduct their activities in a manner that does not jeopardise the due and constitutional conduct of the elections.

Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC announced this at the sensitisation forum for officials of print and electronic media which took place in Benin city.

Okoye said both elections were being conducted in difficult circumstances, urging political parties and all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process to see the conduct of these elections as a national project that must be executed in strict compliance with all the safety protocols.

“There is no alternative to the peaceful conduct of these elections as the alternative will leave the people of the two states with a constitutional logjam that may be difficult to resolve.

“Political parties must eschew violence. Political Parties and their candidates must eschew the use of intemperate, inflammatory and base language designed to inflame passions or incite violence.

“On our part, we are determined and resolved to proceed with the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections and all the outstanding bye-elections.

“In doing so, the commission will not compromise the safety and welfare of its staff, ad-hoc staff as well as the voters. We will work closely with the security agencies to arrest threats and degrade acts of violence”, he said.