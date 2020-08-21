Entertainment
I Am Not The Father Of T Boss’ Baby – Churchill
Former husband of Nollywood controversial actress, Tonto Dike, Mr Olakunle Churchill, has reacted to claims of being the father of reality TV show star, T Boss’ baby via his instagram page after Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu brought up the question in his comment section.
“Sorry, Olakunle Churchill I have been getting questions from fans asking if you are the alleged biological father of T Boss’ baby, the BBNaija Lady”, Maduagwu wrote.
Reaching, Churchill admitted that people have been tagging him on daily basis to a similar post about the daddy issue. He however said that he is not the biological father of the child, adding that haters should leave T Boss and her child alone.
“I have seen people tagging me severally to post like this, I am not the father of T Boss’ baby, people should just leave that woman alone, she is a great new mum of a beautiful baby, she is happy and doing great, haters should let her be”, he said.
