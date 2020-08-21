Host Communities Vow To Protect Facilities At Rivers Port Complex

The host communities of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt, have vowed to protect the facilities from any act of vandalisation and piracy attacks in the state.

The communities also commended the management of NPA, led by Hadiza Bala Usman, for impacting positively on the lives of the communities in area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Chairman, Bundu — Ama Community in Port Harcourt Local Government Area (LGA), Chief William Addoh, disclosed this to The Tide shortly after recieving 35 giant Deep Freezers donated by the management of NPA to the community.

Addoh, who received the items alongside with Okari Ama, Community Development Chairman, CDC, Ezekiel Okari, who also received 80 Grinding Machines, thanked NPA for impacting positively on the needs of his communities.

He noted that the communities would ensure the peaceful cooperation with the Port and vowed to protect its facilities.

Addoh, who expressed happiness that the port had started recording increase in container traffics, said the era of insecurity and piracy had gone in the complex.

The Bundu Ama Chieftain noted that with peace and cooperation that existed between the host and NPA, they would partner with the port in tackling acts of vandalism and piracy in the complex.

The communities also appealed to NPA to empower and provide employment for its teeming unemployed youths.

Earlier, Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Engr Yunusa Ibrahim Anji, thanked the communities for the cordial relationship with the port.

Anji, who described the items as part of its CSR to the host, said the era of crisis and attacks on the vessels had gone.

“We appreciate your cooperation with the port, this is part of our Corporate social responsibility (CSR)”.

The Manager said that NPA would continue to impact on lives of its host in order to alleviate sufferings in the communities even as he urged the youths to shun act of violence with the port.

Chinedu Wosu