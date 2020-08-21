Genevieve Nnaji Joins Global Celebrities To Grace 2020 TIFF

Nigerian movie star, Genevieve Nnaji will join global celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Donnie Yen to grace the 45th edition of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) scheduled to be held in Canada between September 10 and September 19, 2020.

Other movie stars expected to grace the festival include, Tatiana Maslany and Shammer Anderson, American actors, Beie Larson, Kasi Leminous, Zachary Quinto and Olivia Wilde, Isreali American actor Natalia Portman, British actor Lary Mulligan, French actor, Julie Deloy, Italian actor, Isabella Rosellini and Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal.

According to the organisers, there years of selection comprises a line up of 50 new feature films, five programmes of short films as well as interactive talks, film cast reunions and QZAS with last and film makers.

TIFF’s Artistic Director and co-head Cameron Baily said: “TIFF will launch a digital platform for the festival affording new opportunities to connect with audiences beyond Toronto.

Bailey stressed that the occasion is tailored to fit the moment with physical screenings and drivelines, digital screenings, virtual red carpets, press conferences and industry talks.