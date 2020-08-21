Edo: Gambari, Oshiomhole Undermining Democracy – Secondus

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has accused the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining democracy through their actions.

Secondus spoke against the backdrop of the viral video where Gambari and Oshiomhole were discussing the rising incidence of violence in the run up to the September 19 Edo state governorship election.

At a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, the PDP chair said with the action of the duo, the threat to the nation’s democracy was becoming more and more real by the day.

Secondus said, “The PDP has watched with utmost concern the developing situation in Edo state. We have watched the growing desperation of the APC, and the Presidency to capture Edo state in the September 19 gubernatorial election at all cost.

“We are deeply saddened that under the watch of an elected President, Muhammadu Buhari, who is a huge beneficiary of democracy, the nation’s highest seat of power is being used for the hatching of plans to undermine democracy.

“The Chief of staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari is such a strategic staff that when he is involved in any underhand thing, the President cannot free himself from it.”

The party chairman called on the National Assembly to call for the tape of the video and examine thoroughly its content with a view to acting appropriately.

“The constitution and the Electoral Act are clear on this type of blatant undermining of democracy by clamping down on the opposition.

“It’s very unfortunate that the numerous problems overwhelming the nation is not disturbing the President and his party but they are engaged in planning how to blackmail and arrest the opposition.

“It’s also in our findings that the several efforts of APC leaders to arm-twist the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) into falling for their devious moves to shift the election.