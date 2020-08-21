Diocese Rates Wike High On Infrastructural Dev

Diocese of Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has rated the administration of Governor Wike high in infrastructural development.

The Diocese which said this at the first session of the ninth synod in Port Harcourt said the giant stride by the governor in the area of infrastructural development had gone a long way to improve the lives of Rivers people.

The Diocese also commended the governor for the pro-active and firm step taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

It also urged political leaders at all levels to focus on the primary goal of democratic government which centres on the provision of security and welfare of the people.

“Greater than the COVID-19 Pandemic which has kept Nigeria at her wits end in so far as it existed are other equally petrifying plagues that are opening and silently killing more Nigerians, such as hunger, starvation, banditry, one million boys, Boko Haram, kidnapping as well as issues of instability.

“The synod calls on political leaders at all levels of government to focus on the primary goal of democratic governance which is provision of security, well being and welfare of her citizens.

While warning against the practice of nepotism, religious bigotry and ethnicity in the country, the Diocese also called for the speedy passage of control of Infectious Disease Bill.

Earlier in his presidential address, Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. Wisdom Budu Ihunwo called for selfless service among Nigerians.

The Bishop also stressed the need for harmonious coexistence among Nigerians, adding that Nigerians irrespective of religious affiliations must work together for the advancement of the interest of the country.

He also tasked Christians to ensure that the exercise of political powers by them is characterised by sincerity of purpose, self sacrifice and all that make life in the society worthwhile.