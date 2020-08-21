News
Cult Violence: Police Confirm Chief, Two Others Killed In Ogoni
The Rivers State Police Command has made clarifications regarding the killing of multiple persons including an unidentified chief in Luebe Community of Khana Local Government Area.
Police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), made the clarifications yesterday, following a report that a chief and eight others were killed in the community.
Omoni said a battle of supremacy between two cult gangs, Icelanders and Greenlanders, in Luebe Community occurred and claimed the lives of two cultists and a chief.
It was gathered that the community leader, whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of this report, was said to be supporting one of the cult groups.
The report gathered from the Divisional Police Officer in the area revealed that the two cult groups, which had been locked in a perennial conflict of supremacy, stormed the community and went for their perceived opponents, killing three people, which included a chief.
The wife of the chief, according to the report, later went to the police station to lodge the incident and on the receipt of the complaint, the senior police officer and his men immediately mobilised to the scene and restored normalcy.
The spokesman hinted that security has been beefed up in Luebe community and other adjoining villages in Khana LGA to forestall reprisal attacks.
He stated that efforts have been intensified by the Command to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Omoni urged the public to ‘be properly guided, as there is no cause for alarm.’
