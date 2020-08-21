Conference: NBA Withdraws El-Rufai’s Invite As Speaker

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in its Pre-AGC meeting has announced the withdrawal of an invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning Committee.

The ongoing virtual NEC meeting led by the outgoing President of the NBA, Paul Usoro, is the customary Pre-AGC NEC meeting and it will be the last of Usoro, SAN led NBA administration. With participants from all of 125 branches of the NBA, the NEC is the highest decision making organ of the body after the AGM. The decision, according to NBA, will be communicated to the governor.

It had earlier been reported that some lawyers on social media had queried the inclusion of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as one of the key speakers in the 60th annual NBA Conference.

The conference which is expected to commence from 26th through 29th August 2020 was planned to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.