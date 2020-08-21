Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall Makes UK Top 10 Albums

Nigerian Grammy Award nominee, Burna Boy’s 5th and latest music album, Twice as Tall has made it to the top 10 albums in the United Kingdom (UK).

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ has got the whole world listening following the release of his 5th album which has made it to the top 10 and that is a big win for Burna Boy, his label, Diddy and Africa at large.

According to a tweet made by official charts and retweeted by Burna Boy, “Twice As Tall is gradually climbing to UK Spot I as it is currently No. 8 in the UK.

Official charts tweeted, “Three more new releases could secure a top 10 debut this week. British folks singer, Kate Rusby is eyeing his first top 10 with “Hand me Down at No. 6. Nigerian rapper and singer Burna Boy is at No. 8 with his 5th studio album, ‘Twice As Tall’ and Rumer’s first country album” ‘Nashvzlle Tears’ is at a possibly her first UK top 16 album in eight years.