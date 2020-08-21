BB Naija 2020: Kiddwaya Takes Over As Biggie Goes On Vacation

Kiddwaya has been asked to take over affairs of the house for the next few days as Biggie goes on a secret vacation.

The instruction came shortly after Kiddwaya emerged the head of house on Monday, August 17.

27-year-old Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj have been saddled with the duties of Biggie who revealed that he will be going on vacation so his voice will be missing in the house in the next few days.

Biggie however instructed Kiddwaya to ensure activities in the house are managed diligently and no house mate must know about Biggie’s secret vacation.

“Big Brother has decided to go on a short vacation. For the next few days. The house will be without Big Brother’s voice. During this period, you and your deputy must manage the affairs of the house diligently, but this is the easy part.

The difficult part of this exercise is keeping this information secret from the house. Big Brother does not want the house to know about the vacation.

“It is very likely that house mates will notice the absence of Big Brother’s voice should this happen, you can tell your fellow house mates any story you feel necessary”

Kiddwaya’s personal task from Biggie is coming as a secret mission and a twist in the show that has lasted for five weeks.