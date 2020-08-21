Abia Warriors Unveil Anaezemba

Nigeria professional football league side, Abia Warriors of Umuahia, has completed the signing of Nzube Anaezemba ahead of the 2020-2021 domestic campaign.

The Imama Amapakabo’s side snapped up the experienced midfielder from Lobi Stars of Markurdi on Wednesday, however the details of the deal were not disclosed.

Anaezemba is expected to be one of the leaders in the new Abia Warriors’ project under the former Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo.

Anaezemba arrived Abia Warriors with wealth of experience in the Nigeria Professional Football League, having played for the likes of Enyimba international of Aba , Kano Pillars, Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

The 27-year old who also has experience playing on the continent with Enyimba and Rivers United is Abia Warriors third signing of the current window.