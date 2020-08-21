2023: Sen Ekpenyong Makes Case For Igbo Presidency

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district in Akwa Ibom State has added his voice to the agitation for Nigerian President of South East extraction.

Speaking in Uyo, Senator Ekpeyong said allowing the next president of Nigeria to come from the South East geopolitical zone will deepen national unity and give the Igbo a sense of belonging in the country.

Ekpenyong advised that every section of the country must be given equal opportunity to lead and contribute to the building of the country because the country belongs to all irrespective of tongue, tribe or geopolitical zone.

He stressed that since the North has produced the president, and South West as well as South South, that it would not be out of place if the South East was allowed to also lead the country for the purpose of equity and justice.

He however expressed disappointment that the same issue of mistrust that took the nation to a civil war and almost dismembered the country has remained a constant discourse among Nigerians after 50years.

“My prayer is that we should allow an Igbo man to become the next president of Nigeria

“If the North and the South West have produced president, why can’t the South East be allowed to become president of Nigeria?

“Igbo presidency is the path that will lead to deepening of our national unity.It will assuage the feeling of disillusionment among the Igbo.

“It will also give them a sense of belonging. No section has the monopoly of capacity to lead Nigeria. Therefore, everyone should be given equal opportunity to lead and contribute to the building of the country,” he said.