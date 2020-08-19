US Alert On ISIS, al-Qaeda

Recently, the United States alerted Nigeria that two of the most dreaded foreign insurgent groups, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, were penetrating the North-western part of the country.

Commander of the US Special Operations Command, Africa, Dagvin Anderson, who issued the alert during a press briefing on August 6, said the group was also expanding to other parts of West Africa.

He said: “We have engaged with Nigeria and continue to engage with them in intel sharing and in understanding what these violent extremists are doing. And that has been absolutely critical to their engagements in Borno State and into an emerging area of North western Nigeria that we’re seeing al-Qaeda starting to make some inroads in.

“So, this intelligence sharing is absolutely vital and we stay fully engaged with the government of Nigeria to provide them an understanding of what these terrorists are doing, what Boko Haram is doing, what ISIS-West Africa is doing, and how ISIS and al-Qaeda are looking to expand further south into the littoral areas”.

The Tide considers the US alert as not only alarming and frightening, it is also instructive. It is an official confirmation that it is not yet Uhuru as the Federal Government wants us to believe. It clearly exposes the sham of the Federal Government’s claim that it had decimated the Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

It is common knowledge that for more than one decade, some parts of the Northern Nigeria, particularly the North East, have been held hostage by the Boko Haram insurgents with not less than 200,000 casualties recorded. As the North East was beginning to heave a sigh of relief, the insurgents found a new comfort zone in the North West, particularly Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto States in recent times.

The reported entry of more dreaded terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda into the country is, therefore, a terrifying icing on the savagery and barbarity the country has been subjected to in the last one decade.

Regrettably, the reaction of the Nigerian military to the US warning, just like its singsong during each of the attacks, was abysmally poor and discouraging. Rather than truly take the warning as a wakeup call, the military took it with a pinch of salt, describing it as not new and further urged the citizenry not to panic.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), John Enenche, while briefing the press on the alert, said the alert was 10 years old, implying that the military was already aware of the incursion of foreign insurgents into the country, yet refused to budge. This carefree attitude gives away the Nigerian military as clueless, incompetent and incapable of bringing the insurgents down on their knees. It further exposes the inefficiency of the military in the area of intelligence gathering.

We note that contrary to the pretentious disposition of the Nigerian military that all is well, the US alert calls for serious concern, especially in the face of dehumanising killings that are currently taking place in Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto States. The reported influx of foreign terrorists into the country is a stressor that should not be taken with a pinch of salt.

We, therefore, condemn the seeming lip service by the various arms of the nation’s security forces and demand for immediate overhaul of the security apparatus by the President. President Buhari cannot afford to continue to pay deaf ears to the call by many eminent Nigerians to reinvigorate the nation’s security apparatchiks.

We are also taken aback by the reaction of the Nigerian government to the alert. Although the Federal Government accused some Western countries of double standard, its response contained no good justification for the infiltration of foreign insurgents in the country.

The statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, that developed nations “cannot at one hand refuse to sell to us effective platforms to fight terrorism and at the same time accuse us of allowing terrorism to run down the continent” amounts to wishing away the alert.

While we appreciate the fact that the developed nations need to sincerely support Nigeria in its fight against insurgency and terrorism, we insist that the real efforts ultimately lie with the Nigerian government.

We share the US admonition that for international efforts to yield desired results in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, the government must take the lead and build energy to coalesce around.

“So, no nation can come in and fix that problem for Nigeria. We can assist with that. The United States can assist, the United Kingdom, other countries can come in, many countries can come and assist with that partnership – but ultimately it takes leadership from Nigeria in order for us to focus our efforts”, Anderson said.

The Federal Government should, therefore, take the US admonition as a wakeup call and be more proactive in taming the influx of foreign terrorists into the country.

The Tide observes that the kid gloves with which the Nigerian government and the military prosecute Boko Haram insurgency may have emboldened other terror groups to find a fertile ground in Nigeria. We say this because if the government had decimated the Boko Haram the way it claimed it had done, the ISIS and other terror groups would not have contemplated entering the country.

It has, therefore, become more imperative for the Nigerian government to up its game and save the nation from further despoilation, orgy of violence and mindless bloodletting. The frequent alibi by the Nigerian authorities that it is on top of the game can no longer hold water in the present realities. It is futile for the government to continue to live in denial of the precarious security situation in the country.

We warn that treating security issues with levity could spell doom to the peace and corporate unity of Nigeria.

A word is enough for the wise.