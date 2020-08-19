Editorial
US Alert On ISIS, al-Qaeda
Recently, the United States alerted Nigeria that two of the most dreaded foreign insurgent groups, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, were penetrating the North-western part of the country.
Commander of the US Special Operations Command, Africa, Dagvin Anderson, who issued the alert during a press briefing on August 6, said the group was also expanding to other parts of West Africa.
He said: “We have engaged with Nigeria and continue to engage with them in intel sharing and in understanding what these violent extremists are doing. And that has been absolutely critical to their engagements in Borno State and into an emerging area of North western Nigeria that we’re seeing al-Qaeda starting to make some inroads in.
“So, this intelligence sharing is absolutely vital and we stay fully engaged with the government of Nigeria to provide them an understanding of what these terrorists are doing, what Boko Haram is doing, what ISIS-West Africa is doing, and how ISIS and al-Qaeda are looking to expand further south into the littoral areas”.
The Tide considers the US alert as not only alarming and frightening, it is also instructive. It is an official confirmation that it is not yet Uhuru as the Federal Government wants us to believe. It clearly exposes the sham of the Federal Government’s claim that it had decimated the Boko Haram insurgents in the country.
It is common knowledge that for more than one decade, some parts of the Northern Nigeria, particularly the North East, have been held hostage by the Boko Haram insurgents with not less than 200,000 casualties recorded. As the North East was beginning to heave a sigh of relief, the insurgents found a new comfort zone in the North West, particularly Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto States in recent times.
The reported entry of more dreaded terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda into the country is, therefore, a terrifying icing on the savagery and barbarity the country has been subjected to in the last one decade.
Regrettably, the reaction of the Nigerian military to the US warning, just like its singsong during each of the attacks, was abysmally poor and discouraging. Rather than truly take the warning as a wakeup call, the military took it with a pinch of salt, describing it as not new and further urged the citizenry not to panic.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), John Enenche, while briefing the press on the alert, said the alert was 10 years old, implying that the military was already aware of the incursion of foreign insurgents into the country, yet refused to budge. This carefree attitude gives away the Nigerian military as clueless, incompetent and incapable of bringing the insurgents down on their knees. It further exposes the inefficiency of the military in the area of intelligence gathering.
We note that contrary to the pretentious disposition of the Nigerian military that all is well, the US alert calls for serious concern, especially in the face of dehumanising killings that are currently taking place in Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto States. The reported influx of foreign terrorists into the country is a stressor that should not be taken with a pinch of salt.
We, therefore, condemn the seeming lip service by the various arms of the nation’s security forces and demand for immediate overhaul of the security apparatus by the President. President Buhari cannot afford to continue to pay deaf ears to the call by many eminent Nigerians to reinvigorate the nation’s security apparatchiks.
We are also taken aback by the reaction of the Nigerian government to the alert. Although the Federal Government accused some Western countries of double standard, its response contained no good justification for the infiltration of foreign insurgents in the country.
The statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, that developed nations “cannot at one hand refuse to sell to us effective platforms to fight terrorism and at the same time accuse us of allowing terrorism to run down the continent” amounts to wishing away the alert.
While we appreciate the fact that the developed nations need to sincerely support Nigeria in its fight against insurgency and terrorism, we insist that the real efforts ultimately lie with the Nigerian government.
We share the US admonition that for international efforts to yield desired results in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, the government must take the lead and build energy to coalesce around.
“So, no nation can come in and fix that problem for Nigeria. We can assist with that. The United States can assist, the United Kingdom, other countries can come in, many countries can come and assist with that partnership – but ultimately it takes leadership from Nigeria in order for us to focus our efforts”, Anderson said.
The Federal Government should, therefore, take the US admonition as a wakeup call and be more proactive in taming the influx of foreign terrorists into the country.
The Tide observes that the kid gloves with which the Nigerian government and the military prosecute Boko Haram insurgency may have emboldened other terror groups to find a fertile ground in Nigeria. We say this because if the government had decimated the Boko Haram the way it claimed it had done, the ISIS and other terror groups would not have contemplated entering the country.
It has, therefore, become more imperative for the Nigerian government to up its game and save the nation from further despoilation, orgy of violence and mindless bloodletting. The frequent alibi by the Nigerian authorities that it is on top of the game can no longer hold water in the present realities. It is futile for the government to continue to live in denial of the precarious security situation in the country.
We warn that treating security issues with levity could spell doom to the peace and corporate unity of Nigeria.
A word is enough for the wise.
As Schools Reopen In Rivers…
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on August 4, ordered the phased reopening of schools, shut in March as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic, to enable students in exit classes begin revisions, preparatory to the commencement of their 2020 West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE), in both public and private schools across the state.
The directive followed an earlier announcement by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in July, of today as new date for the commencement of the rescheduled external examinations for Senior Secondary three (SS3) students in Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Two other external examination bodies: National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) will begin examinations on September 21 through October 15 while National Examinations Council (NECO) fixed October 5 to November 18 date for Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE); October 17 for National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE); Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for JSS3 students August 24 through September 7, and BECE re-sit on November 11 and 12.
Before the directive, the Federal Government had released the “Covid-19 Guidelines for Safe Reopening of Schools and Learning Facilities” under the “Education Coordinated Covid-19 Response Strategy”, with four-phased reopening procedures to minimise the risk of infections in schools and resurgence of Covid-19 in the communities. It listed measures to be put in place as part of the gradual reopening process to include: “Training of teachers and other personnel on safety and hygiene measures”; establishing a Covid-19 referral system”; “ensuring availability of an ambulance and access to a testing/isolation/treatment centre, including Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) helpline and state government facilities”; and “ensuring adequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities across the school premises”.
Others are, “de-congesting classrooms, hostels, worship centres and other spaces”; “encouraging use of open spaces for gathering and promoting outdoor activities”; and “establishing a staff/students committee for regular surveillance, monitoring and enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines”.
Already, the government had done the right thing by implementing an e-learning programme for both public and private schools, to avail pupils and students the opportunity to cover their syllabuses for the academic session while also preparing those in exit classes for the WASCE. Although the e-learning template was, and still remains a difficult new module in the education development strategy with some limitations, it does bring with it, tremendous benefits to the pupils, students, parents and guardians as well as the school system and the education administrators.
The Rivers State governor’s decision to re-open schools for students in exit classes, therefore, is sequel to the report of the state Ministry of Education, in conjunction with its Health counterpart, certifying that the schools were “safe and ready” to reopen for students in exit classes following a series of consultative stakeholders’ meetings, and on-the-spot assessment visits to both public and private schools across the state.
In making the report, both ministries and other stakeholders had assured the governor that every necessary precautions had been taken to guarantee the safety and health of the students, teachers and other personnel by cleaning up and decontaminating the schools, providing sufficient hygiene kits such as hand sanitisers, hand washing soaps, tap-fitted buckets for running water, face masks and face shields, while commitments had been extracted from the authorities to ensure observance of extant Covid-19 protocols to stave off the threats of the pandemic in their schools. Besides, the authorities had also adjusted their classroom seating arrangements to allow for enough spacing to meet the approved social distancing guidelines in schools.
The Tide agrees with the governor that enough has been done to protect the students and their teachers by creating safe and risk-free environment for direct-impact teaching and learning in the schools. This is why we condemn the untoward actions of the principals of Community Secondary School, Elibrada; and Community Secondary School, Rumuji, both in Emohua Local Government Areas, who brazenly undermined the directives of government on enforcement of all Covid-19 guidelines while at the same time converting hygiene kits distributed to the schools for personal use. We believe that the sack of the principals would serve as deterrent to others who may want to undercut government’s genuine intentions and strategic policy goals. We, therefore, appeal to the relevant authorities to ensure sustained compliance with all guidelines for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in schools.
To achieve the desired objective, we call for sustained preventive actions through regular monitoring of compliance in schools to ensure the safety and health of all learners, teachers, administrators, and other education personnel. The Joint Risk Assessment for Safe Reopening of Schools and Learning Facilities Checklist must be periodically reviewed to ensure there are no breaches of any items in the guidelines.
All stakeholders must work together to ensure the success of the schools reopening mandate as a guide to the gradual reopening of the entire education system. We say so because if the reopened schools deliver on their mandate without any significant exacerbation of the current trend of the pandemic, chances are that government would fast-track the reopening of the entire sectors of the country.
We regret that as at 11:55pm on August 12, 2020, Covid-19 had taken the lives of 956 Nigerians, with a total 47,743 confirmed cases, 12, 844 active cases, and 33,943 discharged patients, since the index case on February 27, and first death on March 23, this year. Out of that number, Rivers State had 1,972 recorded cases and 55 deaths, with 1,721 patients discharged from treatment centres. This is one death too many, and one scourge too harrowing to be pampered. The education system should be able to lead the way in the safe recovery of Nigerians from this forced new way of life by protecting learners, teachers, administrators, parents, and all stakeholders while providing high-quality future for Nigeria. We must act collectively now to stop Covid-19! This is a task for all Nigeirans!!
NDDC: Cleansing The Augean Stables
Recently, the Chairman of the COVID-19 Palliatives Distribution Committee of the
Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), High Chief Soboma Jackrich, cracked the atmosphere, saying the N6.2 billion approved by the Presidency as palliative to the oil region was diverted. He called for Senate’s probe again.
Jackrich, in a 12-paragraph petition dated August 3, 2020, sent to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, averred that the N6.2billion scam was different from N1.5 billion relief funds shared to over 4,000 workers of the commission and high command of the Nigeria Police Force by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) in April this year.
He said: “Today, all of that can be regrettably described as a show of shame and a scam. The N6.2 billion that was magnanimously approved by Mr. President to help the poor and indigents of the Niger Delta during this difficult period of the pandemic as palliatives has curiously been misappropriated and embezzled by the IMC of the NDDC and their co-conspirators.
“As the Chairman of the Palliatives Distribution Committee, my finding is not only that the money cannot be accounted for, but there is nothing on ground to show that N6.2 billion of our hard-earned tax payers’ money was invested for its original purpose, which the President approved,” Jackrich said.
Reacting to the allegation, the NDDC said the chairman knew nothing because the action was taken over by state governors who allegedly insisted on distributing the palliatives in their states. “Only two of the nine oil states are controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that approved the fund and runs the commission. The other states are controlled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governors wanted to decide the distribution activity,” NDDC spokesman, Charles Odili, said.
Ironically, since the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) began few weeks ago,various allegations and counter-allegations have been flying across tables on the financial operations of the commission.
Shocking beyond words, is the revelation that the commission spent N81.5 billion in eight months without tangible project to point to. A breakdown of the expenditure as claimed by the commission showed that N1.3 billion was expended on community relations; N122.9 million on condolences; N83 million on consultancy, N3.14 billion on Covid-19; N486 million on Duty Tour Allowance (DTA); N790.9 million on Imprest; and N1.956 billion on Lassa fever.
Also other frivolous expenses were legal services, maintenance, overseas travel, Project Public Communication, security, staff-related payment and stakeholders’ engagement, all of which gulped a whooping N11.313 billion.
The Tide is saddened that the NDDC management since inception has made mockery of the dearth of infrastructural development in the Niger Delta region with hundreds of irrelevant and uncompleted projects that litter the region, yet, an Interim Management Committee set up to oversee the commission all through the period which the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari would take place, after the previous management was sacked for financial irregularities, would be enmeshed in similar financial mess.
In response to the agitation by the people of the region since independence, for government attention to environmental degradation, insecurity, oil bunkering and other forms of crimes heightened by lack of education, skilled labour and empowerment for the youth, the NDDC was established by Act 6, 2000 as a successor to the defunct Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) to among other things ‘‘formulate guidelines for the development of the Niger Delta’’ and ‘‘conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with set rules and regulations, projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region in the areas of transportation, including roads, jetties and waterways, health, education, employment, industrialisation, agriculture and fisheries, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and telecommunications.’’
For this reason, the sum of N15.34 trillion has been received by NDDC since its inception. Sadly, the NDDC, which was created as a response to intense agitations have fallen into the hands of unscrupulous political appointees who scramble for positions only for their personal interests.
It is rather shameful that 20 years after the commission was set up by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to empower restive youths in the region and provide infrastructural development, the region has long deviated from its core mandate and become a milking cow by politicians, civil servants and contractors.
For a region that produces the oil that provides revenue and foreign exchange for which the Nigerian tripod stands, that the Niger Delta is littered with abandoned projects and half-baked infrastructures that dilapidate as days run into months, is regrettable, to say the least.
It is against this backdrop, therefore, that The Tide supports the forensic audit and urges the panel to leave no stone unturned in the discharge of its assignment. We demand that the forensic probe must get to the bottom of the institution’s corruption morass.
We demand that all politicians must be made to give way and allow independent experts check NDDC’s books since it was founded and tell the public how the trillions of naira voted for the development of the Niger Delta were spent.
We also urge President Muhammadu Buhari to make the findings of the audit public. The NDDC must be run on a new, transparent and accountable template that delivers results. The forensic audit is a task that must be done to cleanse the commission’s Augean Stables.
Chinese Loan: Need For Caution
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is expected to appear before the
House of Representatives Committee on Treaties on Monday, August 17, 2020, to provide detailed answers on the $500 million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for railway lines in the country among others. To appear alongside the Minister are his Communications and Finance counterparts, Dr Ali Isa Pantami and Mrs Zainab Ahmed respectively, including the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha.
Issuing the invitation order on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the House Committee on Treaties under the Chairmanship of Rep. Nicholas Ossai raised the alarm over alleged waiver of Nigeria’s Sovereignty in the Federal Government’s concessions loan agreement on Nigeria National Information and Communications Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase II project between the government of Nigeria, represented by the Federal Ministry of Finance (borrower) and the Export – Import Bank of China (lender) dated September 5, 2018.
The Committee specifically cited Article 8 (1) of the agreement which states that “the borrower hereby irrevocably waives any immunity on the ground of sovereign or otherwise for itself or its property in connection with any arbitration proceeding pursuant to Article 8 (5), thereof with the enforcement of any arbitral award pursuant thereto, except for the military assets and diplomatic assets”.
As the nation waits to get clarification on the issues from the federal authorities under legislative scrutiny, not a few strategic stakeholders and other well-meaning groups and individuals have volunteered critical opinions and informed views on the matter.
The main opposition political party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated the Federal Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the development, describing it as offensive and a “reprehensible pawning of our sovereignty to a foreign interest”, adding that “the gambling with our sovereignty amounts to unpardonable treachery against our nation and the future of our generations yet unborn”.
While expressing the view that such stringent conditions in a contractual agreement indicated a loss of confidence on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration by the international community, the PDP insisted that the nation cannot afford to cede our sovereignty or mortgage any part of the country under any guise as condition for accessing any loan.
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) took its reaction a notch further by instituting a legal action in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/785/2020, seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians the names of countries and bodies that have given the loans, specific repayment conditions, and whether any public officers solicited and/or received bribes in the negotiations for any of the loans and if there is plan to audit the spending of the loans, to resolve any allegations of mismanagement and corruption”.
While SERAP acknowledged that access to loans could provide badly needed resources, the body expressed worry that “the massive and growing national debts have continued to have negative impacts on socio-economic development and on Nigerians’ access to public goods and services, including quality education, adequate healthcare, clean water, and regular electricity supply”.
Accordingly, the view has been expressed in many quarters that Nigerians have, over time, lost confidence in government when it comes to international agreements as exemplified in the on-going case between Nigeria and Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) in which the sum of $9.6 billion is still pending against the country due to an agreement signed by government officials.
According to Dr Reuben Abati, a veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to former President Goodluck Jonathan, “in the case of China, the aforementioned Article 8 (1) refers to such words as “arbitration”, “property”, “enforcement of arbitral award”. These are the same key words in the P&ID case”.
He pointed out that “China helped Sri Lanka to build the port of Hambantota. Both countries signed an agreement similar to the one Nigeria signed with the Export-Import Bank of China. Today, China runs that port with Chinese personnel. “In Djibouti, the Chinese are in charge of the ports too, just because Djibouti borrowed money it could not pay back.
“In Zambia, for similar reasons, China is now controlling the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation. China is also planning to take over the Zambia National Electricity Corporation. “There have been issues as well with China’s relations with Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and other African countries”.
While The Tide acknowledges the huge deficit in critical infrastructure in the country, the lack of desperately needed resources to address the situation and the acquisition of loans from willing creditors as a veritable source of finance, concession agreements with clauses that could further encumber our already distressed economy and put the socio-economic wellbeing of present and future generations of Nigerians in jeopardy should be outrightly rejected.
This is why we agree with well-meaning Nigerians that the explanations by the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Transportation that Nigeria’s existence as an independent nation with full authority of self-determination is not at risk in the country’s loan agreement with China gives very little comfort, consolation and confidence.
The Tide insists that the China loan agreement, and indeed every other loan agreement entered into on behalf of the Nigerian people by the Federal Government and other international bodies, should be critically reviewed with a view to identifying and expunging clauses and articles that could hurt the country, even as we urge the central administration to ensure that only competent and patriotic hands are engaged to sign international agreements on behalf of the country.
