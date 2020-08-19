Health
Natural Way For Weight Loss
Losing weight has become an obsession these days with both men and women.
The quest to look trendy and trim does not only boost health, it also boost confidence.
It is against this backdrop that many fat diets have become popular such as the Pritikin Diet, Atkins Diet and Keto.
What one must however understand is that since weight gain is gradual, it takes the same process to achieve weight loss too. You have not already done so, before you read this article on natural herbs for weight loss, you may first want to read the related article on natural weight loss remedies.
There are certain weight loss herbs that can assist in fat loss. In addition, much of the extra weight that people carry is often in the form of clogged up and impacted fecal matter in the colon, as well as water retention.
It is not uncommon for the average person in modern society eating a regular diet of processed foods to unknowingly have 5-15 pounds, or even more, of excess wastes trapped in their colon. Water retention is the body’s response to chronic dehydration, which is just as widespread as constipation, and an imbalance of key nutrients.
Herbal remedies can cleanse the stool that may have been trapped in the colon for years, as well as excess water that is stored in the tissues of the body. For some people, this can result in as much as 15-20 pounds of weight loss. A lot of stomach cleansing herbs are useful as herbs for weight loss.
In natural health and healing, we believe in holistic health and healing, as we realize that different parts of the human body are highly interlinked, often beyond man’s understanding. We also believe that the body has the ability to heal itself of any disease, even supposedly incurable diseases.
Eating Natural Food: In order to do so, the body needs the support of some basic dietary and lifestyle good health habits, such as a full body detox and a proper understanding and application of nutrition. No matter how remote or unrelated a health condition may seem, these fundamental health steps will greatly magnify the effects and benefits of any of our health-promoting efforts, including the use of specific natural health remedies.
Some herbs and nutritional supplements can be used to positively affect the metabolism as well. These would thus be useful, to a certain extent, as natural herbs for weight loss. However, when it comes to losing fat and reducing weight, there is no substitute for proper fat loss nutrition, and an effective exercise program. The human body is designed to be active, and to move.
There is no getting around the fact that to stay trim and healthy, you must exercise effectively. Weight loss supplements, even herbal weight loss remedies, are just that – supplements. A supplement is never a substitute, and most commercials are designed to appear far more effective than they really are.
Thus, natural herbs for weight loss should be used to complement or supplement lifestyle and dietary good health habits, and not to replace them.
Green Tea: When it comes to natural herbs for weight loss, green tea is a popular natural herb for improving the metabolic rate, and improving the levels of fat oxidation within the body. As such, it has been incredibly hyped, which has led to many unrealistic expectations of what green tea can do for weight loss.
When used in conjunction with good fat loss nutrition, and an effective exercise program, green tea will boost the metabolic rate to a degree, and increase the levels of fat oxidation. In this type of situation, several cups of quality green tea per day may boost fat loss by a maximum of around 10%. This figure is only approximate, and will vary with individuals. The estimate is based on the combined research of the green tea effects on both metabolic rate and fat oxidation.
If you use green tea as a ‘cure’ for excess fat, or in place of proper nutrition and exercise, do not expect to see any dramatic results. Being healthy is one area. Being lean and fit is another. A person can be a little overweight, and still be relatively healthy. Of course, healthy weight and general good health are usually correlated.
The real question here is to how the person got overweight. Given the fact that most people in modern society have gotten overweight by eating big macs, fries, soda, and candy bars, it is no surprise at all that obesity is linked to numerous diseases.
Omega-3 While herbal remedies for weight loss and nutritional supplements are no substitute for nutrition and exercise, there are a few that can significantly boost results. Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid that is crucial to many functions in the body. One of the areas that it is tied to is the production of hormones.
Deficiency in omega-3 will have a significant negative effect on the body’s metabolic rate. In fact, supplementing with the right omega-3 supplements can boost the metabolic rate by up to 400 calories per day.
For fat loss purposes, fish oil that contains high levels of EPA and DHA (two forms of omega-3) is ideal. For the best results, consume 2-4 grams of omega-3 per day. This will offer substantial benefits to your fat reduction and weight loss efforts, as well as significant health benefits.
It has already been mentioned several times, but I cannot overemphasize that using herbs to lose weight should be a supplementary effort, and not a sole measure in place of the right diet and lifestyle. For more information on losing weight, read about using natural weight loss remedies.
Health
COVID -19: Rivers LGA Set To Empower Women In Communities
Khana LGA in Rivers State has stated its preparedness to carry out skills acquisition and empowerment programme for vulnerable females heading households across communities in the LGA.
This followed the one carried out by the Rivers State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF in Bane, Okwali, and Kaa Communities of the LGA for a total of 300 women in the three communities.
Making this known during her remarks at the training and empowerment of 100 vulnerable females heading households from Okwali, at the Suanu Finimale Nwika Conference Centre, LGA Headquarters, the Vice Chairperson of the Council, Dr Leton Ekoro, said the leadership of the LGA is already strategizing on how to extend the training to other parts of the LGA.
“We are planning to ensure that the skills acquisition programme is extended to other communities by the Council”, she said.
Dr Ekoro, who represented the Chairman of the Council at the occasion, lauded the State Government and UNICEF for the initiative, and also called on the selected women to take the skills they are taught seriously, noting that through it they can fend for their families better.
Earlier in his opening remark, at the occasion, the Technical Lead of RCCE, Mr Napoleon Adah, thanked the Rivers State Government for collaborating with UNICEF and deeming it fit to alleviate the economic/financial burden of underprivileged women by training them in the production of soap, izal, and bleach, and also empowering them to begin their own business, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also speaking, the UNICEF Resource Person, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, stated that beyond the training, UNICEF has also provided the raw materials in the form of starter packs for the trainees to commence their businesses of producing their own soap, bleach and izal.
According to her, the starter pack will enable them produce 1000 litres of soap, 1000 litres of bleach, and 500 litres of izal for sale, from which they could recircle profit for onward production and sale of the items.
Expressing happiness over the skills acquired, the leader of the trainees, Mrs Ndua Cecilia, noted that such training and empowerment is the first of its kind for women in the area.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
25 Health Workers Infected With COVID-19 In Anambra – Commissioner
The Commissioner for Health in Anambra State, Dr Vincent Okpala, yesterday said that no fewer than 25 health workers had been diagnosed and confirmed to have been infected with the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The commissioner said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control Training of Trainers in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Council Area of the state.
The programme was organised by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra chapter, to train 25 members selected from the zones across the state.
Okpala said that the infected health workers include: two doctors, eight nurses, two laboratory technicians, among others, and expressed regrets that those who should be the warriors were falling victims of the virus.
He said that so far, no fewer than 181 persons had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Anambra.
He urged the general public to help the health sector by keeping to all the preventive measures against the pandemic and stay safe.
He said that the state government had procured an incinerator for healthy management of hazardous waste.
The commissioner urged the participants to make good use of the training and do well to cascade the knowledge to their zones and ensure that other health workers in Anambra benefit from the training.
“COVID-19 is a leveler, and I am glad that the NMA in conjunction with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is putting this together, there is need to protect our health workers,”he said.
Dr Nice Onyekwelu, the Chairman of NMA in Anambra, said the training would enable the trainees to understand the basics of COVID-19 disease, epidemiology and transmission.
Onyekwelu said that the training was part of the efforts of the NMA at propagating infection prevention and control capacity of members and all health care workers in the state, especially the private sector.
He described the high number of medical doctors who had been exposed, confirmed or died of COVID-19 as worrisome and called for a more concerted effort at stemming the tide.
The chairman commended the International Committee for Red Cross ( ICRC) and the NCDC for partnering the NMA in the programme and the Anambra Government for their support.
Dr Ngozi Ezeonu, the Chairman of Anambra NMA Taskforce on COVID-19, said the two-day programme was not just about COVID-19 infection prevention, but to enhance capacity on curbing the infectiousness of all other diseases.
Ezeonu said that the module included all what was needed to keep health workers on the safe side.
The Director-General (D-G) of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, lauded the Anambra NMA for the initiative.
Ihekweazu was represented by Dr Tochi Okwor, the leader of Anti Microbial Resistance and Prevention and Control Coordinator.
The NCDC D-G said that Nigerians must observe all safety protocols as the economy was gradually opening.
Health
RCCE Coordinator Tasks Communities On COVID-19 Protocols … As Schools, Markets Prepare To Open
Towards the institution of adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols, as the Rivers State Government considers to open schools and markets in the State, the State RCCE Lead Coordinator, Mr Mordecai Olowole, has called on communities to strictly comply with the established protocols set by the Government.
Speaking during an interactive dialogue between Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Response Team on COVID-19, in partnership with RCCE, and four communities in Ward 1, Obio/Akpor LGA, Olowole urged members of the communities to come up with means of how to obey the COVID-19 prevention protocols.
The communities are Eliozu, Rumunduru, Rumuewhara and Elimgbu.
Mr Olowole, who spoke in pidgin English for easy understanding, emphasised on the need for strict adherence to the protocols in preparation for the expected resumption of schools and reopening of markets for business.
“Have COVID-19 task force, which will have meetings with private school owners, market women, religious groups and other stakeholders within your communities, to ensure that everyone complies with the COVID-19 guidelines”, he charged the participants.
He also stressed the need to have hand washing facilities in public places, such as markets, schools, and in the transportation system, to enable them live with the virus, rather than relying on Government.
In his opening remark, the RCCE Technical Lead, Mr Napoleon Adah, called on members of four communities to take the COVID-19 prevention protocols seriously, saying that strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol is the key to preventing the pandemic.
“If we can all wash our hands regularly with running water, wear face mask in public places, maintain social distancing, and use hand sanitizers when there is no water, there is no way we cannot prevent COVID-19 in our communities”, he said.
Earlier in his speech, the National President of CSOs on COVID-19 Response Team, Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke, stated that the meeting was to seek a way forward on Coronavirus.
The programme, which was supported by UNICEF, had as its theme, “Proffering Deepening COVID-19 Awareness At The Grassroots”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
