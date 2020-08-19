Sports
Eguma Eyes Super Eagles Job
Change Barcelona’s Name If… Eto’o
Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker, Samuel Eto’o has joked that the Catalans will have to change their name should Lionel Messi depart the club.
The 33-year-old La Masia graduate, who is the most prolific player in the Blaugrana’s history, played for a full 90 minutes as they lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last Friday.
It was Barca’s biggest European defeat in history and their heaviest loss since 1946. It was also the first time since the 2005-06 season that neither Messi nor Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the semi-finals.
This has fuelled speculation on Messi’s future at the club, with a year left to run on his contract, and he has been linked with a possible move to Manchester City to be with his former coach in Pep Guardiola or his Argentine hometown club, Newell’s Old Boys, where he featured as a youth player.
“I love Messi like he was my own son, I want the best for him. Barcelona is Messi and I think if Messi decides to leave, we’ll have to change the name of the club.
“We are lucky in that at Barcelona, we have the best player in the world and of all-time, we have to do everything possible to ensure he finishes his career at Barcelona,”Eto’o told Tidesports source
Eto’o asserts that Barcelona were having a tough time because some of the new recruits are struggling to adapt. He also insists pressure needs to be put on the club hierarchy so the right decisions to put the club forward can be made.
“The players who arrived had difficulty adapting,” he continued.
“I want Barcelona to get up and dream for next season. And finally, put some pressure on the leadership”.
COVID-19 Hits Ligue 1 Again …Forces Postponement Of Season Opener
The opening match of the 2020-21 French top-flight season has been postponed after four positive coronavirus tests were confirmed positive at Marseille.
Marseille was due to host Saint-Etienne in the first of eight weekend fixtures in Ligue 1.
The 2019-20 campaign was curtailed in April because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Paris St-Germain, 12 points clear at the top, awarded the title.
Marseille v Saint-Etienne will now be played on either 16 or 17 September.
The French league told clubs last week its protocol for dealing with coronavirus meant more than three positive cases at a club was likely to lead to a postponement.
Marseille’s former Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi tested positive last week, with another three players following in the latest round.
They cancelled a friendly against German side Stuttgart in the wake of Amavi’s positive test.
Marseille, who is managed by former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas, finished runners-up to PSG in last season’s shortened campaign.
On Friday, France was added to a list of countries from which those arriving in the UK are required to quarantine for two weeks.
France’s prime minister, Jean Castex, acknowledged infection numbers were going “the wrong way” in the country.
COVID-19 Brings D’Tigress Closer
