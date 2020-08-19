COVID-19 Brings D’Tigress Closer

Assistant coach of Nigeria’s women basketball national team, Peter Ahmedu has stated that the COVID-19 pandemic situation has brought the team together and that they were still able to keep a relationship together even while apart amidst the COVID-19 concerns.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Ahmedu said he has been checking on national team players and that the coach of the team Otis Hughley has also been on top of sessions on zoom where they talk about tactics and analyze players strength and what they should work on.

“For me as an assistant coach I check on all my players and it has also given us another dimension of a relationship in terms of communication and trying to know how they are doing. Coach has always been in contact with them, he has a training program individually and sometimes they go on zoom to talk about tactics each and every one of the players their strength and their weaknesses. So nothing has been lost really.”