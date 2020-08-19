Law/Judiciary
Blasphemy: Shari’ah Council Urges Ganduje To Execute Judgement On Singer
The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), has applauded the courage of Qadi Ali Kani of the Upper Shari’ah Court Gyadi-Gyadi Kano for charging, trying and convicting an Islamic gospel singer, Shariff Yahaya Shariff accused of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (S. A. W.).
The Council therefore asked Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, to as a matter of urgency ensure the execution of the court judgement to serve as a deterrent to others.
An upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of Kano State while delivering judgement on 10th August, 2020 said Shariff Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was guilty of committing blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.
SCSN in a statement issued Tuesday by its Secretary General, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed asked Governor Ganduje’s government to ignore right activities asking for pardon for the culprit.
“The council commends the courage of Qadi Ali Kani of the Upper Shari’ah Court Gyadi-Gyadi Kano in the case of C. O. P. vs Shariff Yahaya Shariff No. CR/43/2020 decided on 10th August, 2020 where the accused person was charged, tried and convicted for the offence of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (S. A. W.).
“The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the state government from doing the right thing as this case is purely an Islamic affair and in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority population of Nigeria who are Muslims.”
“The council reminded Nigerian’s especially the secular human rights group that the judgement is in line with the Supreme Court judgement in the case of Abubakar Shalla vs State (2007) 12 MJSC at page 52 to 53 paragraph G-B, which says ‘that the position of the Law under Shari’ah is that any sane and adult Muslim, who insults, defames, or utters words or acts which are capable of bringing into disrepute, odium, contempt of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), such a person has committed a serious crime which is punishable by death.
“We therefore call on Muslims to be mindful of their utterances as the Prophet (SAW) said, ‘Whi ever believes in Allah and the Last Say should say what is right or keep silent.”
The Islamic gospel musician who was not well-known in northern Nigeria and his songs not popular outside his Tjjaniya sect had gone into hiding after he composed the song.
Protesters had burnt down his family home and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him.
Also critics said the song was blasphemous as it praised an imam from the Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood to the extent it elevated him above the Prophet Muhammad.
Law/Judiciary
Expert Laments Politicisation Of Security Matters
A security expert, Rev. Amb. Chris Natty Rissi has identified politicisation of security as a major bane on high rise in insecurity increase in the nation.
Rev. Rissi, also noted that if nothing urgent is done it could portend great danger to the survival of the nation.
Rev. Rsissi who doubles as Deputy National commander, Operations, Intelligence, Monitoring and Rescue, Nigeria man O’War made the declaration while speaking to journalists over recent development in the nation.
The security expert said even the president of the country, President Mohammadu Buhari acknowledges high rise in insecurity.
According to him, it is high time, government at all levels look inward in solving the menace. No country politicises security and live in peace.
Rev. Rissi equally advocated that the newly inaugurated community policing should be taken serious to curtail wide spread of kidnapping, cultism, banditry, rape and other forms of vices threatening peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.
He lamented the high level of political interest that played out during the recruitment of community policing.
The Man O’War deputy commander frowned seriously at the stoppage of Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch by the Federal Government, pointing out that Operation Omotekon in the West had been allowed to operate freely. In the oil rich state, police alone cannot do it”, the commander stated.
He emphatically said the support of the locals were needed to nib crime in the bud, and advised the federal government to assign specific role to organised paramilitary such Man O’War, VCA having been established in 1951 by the federal government.
Meanwhile, Rev. Amb. Chris Natty Rissi, Deputy Commander Operations Nigerian Man O’War has said that the recent sack of Rivers State Task Force Team led by Bright Amaewhule is in order.
Rev. Rissi however, said the unbecoming attitude of the dissolved task force members warranted Governor Nyesom Wike to sack them.
He advised the governor to ensure proper orientation and scope of duty before constituting a new team.
Law/Judiciary
Rivers CJ Explains ACJL’s Inauaguration
The Rivers State chief judge, ,Justice Adanma lyayi-Laminkara said the recently inaugurated council members of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law in the state (ACJL) was one of the cardinal innovations of ACJL law which provides for its constitutional functions and objectives
The chief judge gave this clarification during the inauguration of the state council of ACJL in Port Harcourt, recently
Laminkara also said that the spread of membership of the council as provided in sections 480 of the law cut across all the major stakeholders in the Criminal Justice in the state
“I must emphasize that the spread of membership is an important feature in ensuring that we have a multi – sectoral collaboration required for a progressive and effective Administration of Criminal Justice”she stated.
Laminkara opined that as stakeholders in the Administration of Criminal Justice, they were aware of challenges already bedeviling the system and urged them to work together to find solution to the challenges
“The constitution of the council members cut across all the stakeholders such as the security agencies, correctional service and the Judiciary
We know these challenges from arrest to investigation, arraignments, prosecution, and congestion of prisons.”
In their separate lectures delivered shortly after the inauguration to equip members of the council of their responsibilities and task ahead, Justice Adolphus Enebeli and Justice Florence Fiberesima harped on team work and noted that Administration of Criminal Justice would protect the society and ensure the protection of the victims ,suspects and the offended .
Our correspondent reports that membership of the council include police, correctional services, and magistrates among others
According to them, the task to achieve such innovations intended in the law requires the contributions of all stakeholders in the Administration of Criminal Justice.
Law/Judiciary
Ondo Police Capture Runaway Kidnapping, Robbery Suspect
The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper who abducted a commercial bus driver and conductor in Gombe State.
The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Salami Bolaji, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued yesterday, said the suspect was arrested by his men in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.
The Commissioner disclosed that the suspect was involved in various armed robbery operations in Gombe State before he was caught in Ondo State.
He said the suspect had recently robbed a Hummer bus with registration number Gombe: NFD 591 XA, kidnapping its driver and conductor in Gombe State.
He said the suspect and members of his robbery gang escaped from Gombe State after the robbery and kidnapping operations, repainted the Hummer bus, fixed a forged number plate marked “Kogi XA 451 AN”, and headed for the South-West believing that nobody could trace them and their loot
The police chief said following a recent kidnapping incident in Akoko district, he ordered his men to comb every part of the State, including surrounding forests, to ensure that the perpetrators of the kidnapping attacks in Akoko were apprehended and brought to justice.
‘With such instruction, it was like igniting the fire for effective raiding across the State,’ the Commissioner said, ‘the result of which was the rescue of a lady that was kidnapped around same Akoko axis and the arrest of the Gombe kidnapping suspect and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.’
According to him, ‘this would not have been so easy without credible intelligence gathering and the support of the good people of Ondo State.
‘It is so obvious that the people of Ondo State and other security agencies in the State are police friendly. With this kind of support in information sharing, I’m sure there will be no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State. I pray we continue this way, during and after the governorship election coming soon.’
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Group Carpets FG Over Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression
-
Politics3 days ago
CUPP Lauds Peace Building Efforts In Zamfara
-
News3 days ago
IGP Orders Mop Up Of Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls
-
News3 days ago
21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020, NBS Confirms
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Tip Three For President
-
Sports3 days ago
Ekpo Wants Longer Contract For NPFL Players
-
Sports3 days ago
As Schools Reopen In Rivers…
-
News1 day ago
Basphemy: CAN Reacts To Death Verdict For Kano Singer