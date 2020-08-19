Connect with us

Avoid Mistakes Of The Past, IYC Tells NDDC’s IMC

Published

1 min ago

on

Members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been asked to avoid the mistakes of those earlier appointed from the region by President Muhammadu Buhari, which led to their unceremonial sack.
IYC said it was hopeful that the ongoing forensic audit of the books of the NDDC would reveal those behind the reported mind-boggling looting in the agency.
In a statement, IYC’s spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe quoted the group’s President, Timothy Igbifa as urging members of the IMC to “avoid the pitfall other leaders from the region, appointed by President Buhari, had fallen into, leading to their untimely removal from office and bringing embarrassment to the region.”
Ekerefe further quoted Igbifa as saying: “The whole of Niger Delta is depending on you (the IMC), and calling on you to introduce reforms to transform the NDDC so that it can transparently deliver on its mandate, become more accountable, reduce corruption and bring speedy development to the Niger Delta.
“Do this and we will stand by you, defend you at all times against every force of evil that do not like the Niger Delta.”
The group expressed support for President Buhari and the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio for their commitment to the forensic audit of the commission.
This is the first time in history that a financial pipeline analysis of this magnitude is being carried out in the commission”.
Group Expresses Concern Over HYPREP’s Claims

Published

1 min ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and its allies have expressed concern over the level of politicking that has enveloped the entire clean-up process which was conceived to restore, remediate and rehabilitate the people of Ogoni and the Niger Delta region as a whole.
Speaking at an event held in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani) stated that this was adversely affected by weak coordination between the State and Federal Government in the project implementation which has turned out to be a huge challenge.
Musa emphasised that environmental contamination caused by hydrocarbons is an epidemic in the Niger Delta region,adding that several oil spills have negatively affected human health and other receptors including land, air and water resources, leading to extensive socio-economic and cultural impacts on local communities in the area.
According to him, Following widescale national and international agitations, the Nigerian Government commissioned the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), to undertake the environmental assessment of Ogoniland, a section of the Niger Delta.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
We’ll Not Politicise Dev Of Rivers, Wike Assures …Signs N15.8bn Contract For GRA Flyover, Other Roads

Published

2 days ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he would not politicise the development of the state.
He has, therefore, reiterated his commitment to providing quality infrastructure that would enhance the development of the state.
Wike gave the assurance during the signing of the contract papers for the award of the GRA Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the provisions of critical infrastructure would not be politicised because Rivers people deserve the best.
“Today, we have signed the papers for the award of N15.8billion contract for the GRA Flyover, and also the dualization of the Ezimgbu Link Road up to Stadium Road, and from Genesis Eatery axis of Tombia Road up to Ikwerre Road.
“It is unprecedented that a state can dream, commence and complete construction of five flyovers within a year.
“We will pay Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, 70 per cent of the contract sum up-front. This will make them to keep to the terms agreed on delivering the job within 12 months.
“The rains cannot be used as an excuse because we are going to pay them. I trust the capacity of Julius Berger, and I believe that Rivers State deserves the best”, he stated.
The governor dismissed comments by critics that he was concentrating development on Port Harcourt to the detriment of other parts of the state.
He stated that he would not politicise anything that has to do with the construction of roads in the interest of the state.
The governor maintained that any investment made in the state capital goes a long way to boost the image of the state.
“We are providing infrastructure and roads in all the 23 local government areas. We are also at the point of constructing a road from Woji town connecting Aleto-Alesa up to Port Harcourt Refinery junction.
“That road will help the people of Okrika to access Port Harcourt within 10 minutes without going through the East-West Road,” he stated.
Wike also announced the court judgment that has affirmed that the Rivers State Government was the owner of the OML11.
“Yesterday, we got judgment against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that OML 11 and Kidney Island belongs to Rivers State Government.
“For us, whatever we will do to enhance the development of the state, we will do it within the period we are in office,” he added.
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Ritchter said they are delighted to be part of the success story of Governor Wike’s administration.
He pointed out that they started with pot-hole contracts in 2015, and has since constructed 19 roads.
Other projects completed include, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.
According to Ritchter, two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be delivered by December, 2020, and the third one in February, 2021.

IGP Orders Mop Up Of Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls

Published

2 days ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered Commissioners of Police in all the states and FCT Abuja to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of prohibited firearms.
In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, the police chief said the directive was given to reduce weapons in the hands of people before the Edo and Ondo elections.
The Edo election would take place on September 19, while the Ondo election would take on October 10.
The statement signed by Deputy Police Commissioner, Frank Mba, said the order became necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.
“In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act”, Mba said.
In a similar vein, Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi-security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.
“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups – vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.
“The IGP enjoins citizens to cooperate with the police in the enforcement of this order as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in the country”, Mba said.

