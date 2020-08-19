Avoid Mistakes Of The Past, IYC Tells NDDC’s IMC

Members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been asked to avoid the mistakes of those earlier appointed from the region by President Muhammadu Buhari, which led to their unceremonial sack.

IYC said it was hopeful that the ongoing forensic audit of the books of the NDDC would reveal those behind the reported mind-boggling looting in the agency.

In a statement, IYC’s spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe quoted the group’s President, Timothy Igbifa as urging members of the IMC to “avoid the pitfall other leaders from the region, appointed by President Buhari, had fallen into, leading to their untimely removal from office and bringing embarrassment to the region.”

Ekerefe further quoted Igbifa as saying: “The whole of Niger Delta is depending on you (the IMC), and calling on you to introduce reforms to transform the NDDC so that it can transparently deliver on its mandate, become more accountable, reduce corruption and bring speedy development to the Niger Delta.

“Do this and we will stand by you, defend you at all times against every force of evil that do not like the Niger Delta.”

The group expressed support for President Buhari and the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio for their commitment to the forensic audit of the commission.

This is the first time in history that a financial pipeline analysis of this magnitude is being carried out in the commission”.