Niger Delta
A’Ibom Govt Wants CP To Enforce Use Of Face Masks
The Akwa Ibom State Government has directed the Commissioner of Police to enforce compulsory use of face masks in all parts of the State, including rural communities, and to detain for hours anyone flouting the order.
It has also coordinated village heads, youth presidents and local government council chairmen to ensure enforcement of the use of face masks and strict adherence to other COVID-19 protocols in rural communities in the State.
The Secretary to State Government and Chairman, COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, who announced this while giving an update on COVID-19, at Government House, Uyo on Monday, warned that civil servants across the State would no longer be permitted into their respective offices without a face mask
Ekuwem declared that anyone caught violating the order would be detained for hours to serve as a deterrent to others.
“We have noticed with dismay, the manifest flouting of the regulation requiring the use of face masks. As a responsible government, we must act to curb the spread of the virus and protect our citizens and residents. To this end, the Governor has directed the State Commissioner of Police to order the monitoring teams to enforce this protocol to the letter.
“We urge our citizens to take personal responsibility by properly wearing their face masks and maintaining social distancing. All citizens and residents are urged to comply with the AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 Guidelines and protocols. For emphasis, we must all note the need for”, he said.
“We insist on Social distancing wherever people are gathered (churches, markets, schools, hotels, funerals, etc.); wearing of face masks, frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers.
“Report any case of high body temperature (38oC and above), frequent sneezing, frequent coughing, loss of sense of smell, frequent stooling, breathlessness, etc. to the Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang General Hospital or to the nearest medical facility,’ he said.
Niger Delta
Rivers Communities Urge FG To Support Neighbourhood Watch
The Forum of Community Development Committees in Rivers State, has called for total support by the Federal Government to the Neighbourhood Watch Security Outfit of the Rivers State.
State Coordinator, United Community Development Committee (UCDE), Mr John Onwubualili said this in a press release while reacting to the successful launching of the Amotekun Security outfit by the Ondo State Government.
Onwubualili said the Neighbourhood Watch was initiated by the Rivers State government to complement the effort of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in the fight against criminality, adding that the idea was welcomed by the people of Rivers State.
“The idea of Rivers State Government for initiating the security outfit in order to complement the effort of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in the state was totally welcomed by community leaders in Rivers State”, he said.
He regretted that while the federal government discouraged the Neighbourhood Watch outfit, such action was not done on the Amotakun.
“It is very surprising that today, another state in the same nation has launched theirs for the past two days and nothing happened, no military action and federal government has remained mute over this issue.
“We therefore, call on the federal government to refund the money Rivers State Government spent in respect of the training and we are as well demanding that the federal government should give total support to the Rivers State Government to finish the training of the Neighbourhood personnel they have started,” he said.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Assembly Clears 24 Commissioner – Nominees
The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has screened and cleared all the 24 Commissioner-nominees sent to the Assembly by Governor Douye Diri.
Following the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal verdict which nullified the election of Governor Douye Diri, the lawmakers had paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House where he urged them to proceed with the screening of the Commissioner-nominees.
The screening and confirmation of the nominees in 24 hours is a clear departure from previous screening exercises which usually extended beyond one legislative sitting.
At the plenary session, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, called the names of the nominees announcing that the governor had requested their screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.
Ingobere during the screening said the lawmakers would give priority to all former lawmakers who were nominated as commissioners and asked them to take a bow and go.
Those in this category are Hon Gentle Emelah who once represented Yenagoa constituency III, Mr Ayebaina Duba who once represented Yenagoa Constituency II and Hon Baraladei Daniel Igali who represented Southern Ijaw constituency III.
The other nominees were subsequently screened one after as they were asked questionings bordering on their capacity and professional experience to serve the state.
Those screened and cleared include Mr Obosi Churson, Mr Ebitein Tonyon, Mr Maxwell Ebibai,
Dr Promise Ekio, Chief David Alagoa, Miss Preye Brodrick, Mr Esau Andrew, Dr Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotene, Mr Stanley Braboke, Mr Moses Teibowei and Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri.
Others are Mr Otokito Federal, Miss Faith Opuene, Mr Dambo Birigha (SAN), Dr Iti Orugbani, , Mr Seikumo Ekisah, Mr Akpoebidei Alamieyesigha, Mr Rex Flint George, Dr Igwele Newton, and
Ingobere while addressing the nominees said that the purpose of the screening was to follow due process on the commissioner-nominees appointments as enshrined in the constitution.
He urged them to use their good office and their experience to advise the governor for the betterment of the state and there various Ministries.
The Speaker further appealed to the nominees to ýstrengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government as members of the State Executive Council.
Niger Delta
Chukwuma Emerges New Awor Of Ndoni Kingdom
Professor Franklyn Oduah Chukwuma has emerged the new Awor of Ndoni Kingdom in the Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Sources within the Kingdom informed newsmen that Professor Chukwuma scored a total of 78 points to emerge as the new Awor of Ndoni.
Some of the contestants include Chief Prince Nwosa Chukwuma, Chief Obidigbo Obi and Chief Anthony Osai.
The rest are Mr. Obiajuho Amifor, Stephen Opene, Frank Amifor, Architect Alex Esemei, and Dr Dubem Esumei, a report sent to the Okpalla. Ukwu of the Kingdom’s copies made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt confirmed Franklyn Oduah Chukwuma as the new Awor of Ndoni Kingdom.
According to the report signed by Chief Alex Nwanili and five others, “Dear Okpala, Ukwo with the highest score of 78.3 percent, we the committee members have unanimously selected Professor Franklyn Oduah Chukwuma as the winner of the Awor stool of Ndoni kingdom.
The stool of Awor of Ndoni is recognised by the Rivers State Government.
The last occupant of the stool was HRH Gabriel Obi Okeya II who is deceased.
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Group Carpets FG Over Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression
-
Politics3 days ago
CUPP Lauds Peace Building Efforts In Zamfara
-
News3 days ago
IGP Orders Mop Up Of Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls
-
News3 days ago
21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020, NBS Confirms
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Tip Three For President
-
Sports3 days ago
Ekpo Wants Longer Contract For NPFL Players
-
Sports3 days ago
As Schools Reopen In Rivers…
-
News1 day ago
Basphemy: CAN Reacts To Death Verdict For Kano Singer