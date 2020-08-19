A’Ibom Govt Wants CP To Enforce Use Of Face Masks

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has screened and cleared all the 24 Commissioner-nominees sent to the Assembly by Governor Douye Diri.

Following the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal verdict which nullified the election of Governor Douye Diri, the lawmakers had paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House where he urged them to proceed with the screening of the Commissioner-nominees.

The screening and confirmation of the nominees in 24 hours is a clear departure from previous screening exercises which usually extended beyond one legislative sitting.

At the plenary session, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, called the names of the nominees announcing that the governor had requested their screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Ingobere during the screening said the lawmakers would give priority to all former lawmakers who were nominated as commissioners and asked them to take a bow and go.

Those in this category are Hon Gentle Emelah who once represented Yenagoa constituency III, Mr Ayebaina Duba who once represented Yenagoa Constituency II and Hon Baraladei Daniel Igali who represented Southern Ijaw constituency III.

The other nominees were subsequently screened one after as they were asked questionings bordering on their capacity and professional experience to serve the state.

Those screened and cleared include Mr Obosi Churson, Mr Ebitein Tonyon, Mr Maxwell Ebibai,

Dr Promise Ekio, Chief David Alagoa, Miss Preye Brodrick, Mr Esau Andrew, Dr Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotene, Mr Stanley Braboke, Mr Moses Teibowei and Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri.

Others are Mr Otokito Federal, Miss Faith Opuene, Mr Dambo Birigha (SAN), Dr Iti Orugbani, , Mr Seikumo Ekisah, Mr Akpoebidei Alamieyesigha, Mr Rex Flint George, Dr Igwele Newton, and

Ingobere while addressing the nominees said that the purpose of the screening was to follow due process on the commissioner-nominees appointments as enshrined in the constitution.

He urged them to use their good office and their experience to advise the governor for the betterment of the state and there various Ministries.

The Speaker further appealed to the nominees to ýstrengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government as members of the State Executive Council.