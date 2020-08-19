News
$33bn Chinese Loans: Reps Probe Panel Postpones Hearing …As Amaechi, Lawmakers Clash
The House of Representatives has suspended its investigative hearing on Nigeria’s external borrowings and commercial agreements with other countries, especially China.
The House Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements had invited several ministers and top officials of the Federal Government to the third hearing, yesterday.
Those expected at the hearing included the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami; Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.
Both Bello and Maigari had arrived at the venue.
The Chairman of the committee, Hon Nicholas Ossai, who led members of the panel into the venue about one hour behind schedule, called for the adjournment after the opening prayers were said.
Ossai said the lawmakers needed to scrutinise the documents already presented to it, while the panel would also demand explanations from the Federal Ministry of Justice on the loans and agreements.
The committee, therefore, resolved to adjourn till next Tuesday.
Earlier, there was heated argument at the House of Representatives Hearing Room 028, last Monday between Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and House Committee Chairman on Treaties, Particulars and Agreement, Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai.
It was during the legislative hearing on the loans agreements signed by the ministry.
At issue was an alleged $33billion loan which Ossai said Nigeria had signed.
But the minister denied any such agreement.
The drama unfolded before Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello.
Amaechi, who had warned the committee against scrutinising the Chinese loans, repeated his position that Nigeria might lose the opportunity of a loan to fund the Lagos-Calabar coastal rail line and the people of South-South would be denied that project because “of the committee you set up to investigate the Chinese loans.”
Ossai (PDP Delta), frowned at the “misconception and misgivings” on the legislative scrutiny of various agreements signed by government officials.
He said: “We have heard some people ask why we are focusing on only Chinese-related loans and commercial contracts. We will like Nigerians to know that we aren’t focusing on only Chinese loans. From what we know, Nigeria has over 500 bilateral loan and commercial contracts agreements and investments treaties with different countries and institutions.
“There is no way the committee will do a thorough job without segmenting the issues based on countries, institutions, or MDAs. Thus, it must be clearly noted that this is not targeted at only China, neither was it designed to impede the development of the railway sector and other infrastructures.
“But rather to ensure full disclosure, transparency, accountability, utmost good faith, and value for money in both the bilateral loans and commercial contracts agreements entered into by the Nigerian government.
“The loan agreements we have seen so far, show that government officials charged with the responsibility of representing Nigeria were more desperate to just take the loans at any condition, possibly using non-negotiated loan agreements templates rather than go through the rigour of diligent technical review of negotiating specific clauses with clarity and for national interest.
“For instance, it’s a common practice that most international loan agreements would adopt ‘Sovereign guarantee’ and a neutral international arbitration centre as opposed to waiving of our national sovereignty in an omnibus manner; especially in dealing with countries like China, known to possess an absolute state status on their institutions and corporations.
“However, the immunity clauses in most of these agreements before us are not only ambiguous but very obscure. And without recourse to the fact that Nigerian government had issued circular on the subject matter with reference number SGF/OP/S.3/X/1737 dated 11th August, 2014 that provided guideline on issues of waiver of sovereign immunity clause during loan and commercial agreements negotiations.
“We expected government officials negotiating and signing these loans to fully comply with this guideline and also ensure that the clauses are couched to clearly reflect same”.
Questioning the rationale behind accepting Hong Kong as arbitration centre for the Chinese loans secured by Nigeria, he said “arbitration centres for bilateral loan agreements are known to be generally on neutral grounds unlike what we have in most of the Nigeria/China agreements where Hong Kong that is also governed by China laws was designated as the Arbitration Centre.
“From our experience, the MDAs sign these commercial agreements in billions of dollars, then go to the President and Federal Executive Council for approval to execute, including securing loan facilities through Ministry of Finance and Debt Management Office (DMO) and then proceed to negotiate the terms of these loans before coming back to Mr. President who then writes the National Assembly asking for approval for billions of dollars to do projects without attaching the negotiated loan and commercial contracts agreement details.
“This approach is the reason we have government representatives signing empty pages of loan agreements repayment schedule and other key documents required for the loan agreements to become effective. We have commercial contracts signed in US dollars, while the loan agreements for the execution of the same contracts were signed in Chinese YUAN currency in Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy/Galaxy Backbone Limited.
“We have noticed from documents available to us that commercial contracts signed by federal ministry of transportation alone is over $33billion without any clear-cut financing arrangements. Most of these commercial contracts agreements didn’t also have local content clauses and more witnessed by none properly designated and authorized officials.
“There are observable issues relating to procurement process, evidence of 15% advanced payments, payment of management fees, drawdown process and remittances and a whole lot of other matters, which we are strongly poised to ask questions on and hopes to get honest answers that will fine tune the current process, plan for possible renegotiation of some these agreements in order serve Nigerians better.
While dismissing the claim of an existing $33billion contract signed by the ministry, Amaechi demanded evidence of the contract from the committee.
He said: “Mr. Chairman, if you say that the ministry has awarded a contract of $33billion, we would want to see it because the only contract Ministry of Transportation has awarded so far is $1.6billion for Lagos/Ibadan (rail project).
“The Implication of having a $33billion contract is that we will have a large number of workers. There is no $33billion contract in the ministry of contract. What we have is the $1.6billion contract awarded under President Buhari and $800million contract awarded under President Goodluck Jonathan. By the time, the contract signed under President Jonathan had been completed, 80 per cent and so, we didn’t have to do anything about local content or no local content.
“The only one we had to deal with the issue of local content which is the only contract we have for now is the $1.6billion contract awarded from Lagos to Ibadan of which the Chinese government is providing $1.2 and we are providing the remaining $400million. There are over 20,000 workers on that project with only 560 of them being Chinese. We need to begin to say truth to Nigerians.”
Amaechi told the committee that the Lagos/Calabar rail line will not be possible because the House is probing the loan which has not been secured for the project, adding that at the moment, there is no contract because there was no loan.
However, as the interaction began to degenerate into an altercation between the minister and the Chairman of the Committee, the Speaker walked in unannounced and asked that the hearing be adjourned for 10 minutes.
Ossai demanded comprehensive explanation from the minister on the various loans taken by the government insisting that it was immaterial whether the loan was taken by the APC government or the PDP government, adding that what was important was that the interest of Nigeria and future generation of Nigerians was at stake.
News
Mompha Sues EFCC For N5m Over Fresh Arrest
Internet personality, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is facing money laundering charges, has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the anti-graft agency to pay him N5m for what he termed his “unlawful re-arrest and detention.”
Mompha, who is answering N32bn fraud charges, was re-arrested last Friday when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses seized from him by the anti-graft agency since last year.
The visit followed a July 24 ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman ordering the release of the seized items on the grounds that the EFCC did not list them as exhibits in court.
In the suit filed by his lawyer, MrGboyegaOyewole (SAN), yesterday, Mompha prayed the court to declare that his re-arrest and detention by the EFCC was unjustifiable and unlawful.
He is equally urging the court to declare that the continued seizure of the items violated his right to own property under Section 44 of the constitution.
He is praying the court to order the EFCC not only to free him but also to give him back the seized items and pay him N5m damages.
A litigation officer in the office of his lawyer, KayodeAdeboye, contended that Mompha’s arrest was baseless because he had been granted bail by the court and he never absconded.
According to Adeboye, in line with the bail conditions, Mompha had been reporting at the EFCC office fortnightly without defaulting.
But the spokesman for the EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, said Mompha’s re-arrest was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud charges.
The court has yet to fix a date to hear Mompha’s N5m suit.
Front Pix
EDO 2020: Take Threat Of Violence Seriously, Wike Urges FG …Says APC Not Ready For Election …As PDP Calls For Oshiomhole’s Arrest Over Leaked Video
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence.
Speaking on a Live Television Programme, Governor Wike said the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu knows he is no match to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Governor Wike stated that the Edo APC is plotting violence that will lead to a constitutional crisis and suspension of the election.
“Who is in a position to cause violence. We have an advantage. We have a sitting governor who has done well and will continue to do well. So why do we need to cause violence.
“They are so much desperate to take over power. Desperation can lead to violence. If you watch that video where Ize-yamu told those he called “lions and tigers” of Edo to move from unit to unit, you will understand the level of violence they are planning.
“PDP is restraining itself. We want free and fair electoral contest. But APC does not want the election because they know they will lose,” he said.
Governor Wike stated that character would determine who would be the next Governor of Edo State.
“No progressive Governor will support Ize-Iyamu because Adams oshiomhole has already killed him with all the things he had said against him before which have not been denied.
“That is why I say character is an issue in this election. No matter what they promise to do under the pretence of having a simple political agenda.
“The question to ask is, this man who says he will execute this, who is he? Is he the man I can believe?
“Oshiomhole has said people know him wherever he goes because he fought godfatherism. That is also why today, people want to continue to fight godfatherism.
“Edo people are saying that after joining him to fight godfatherism yesterday, they will not allow him to become another godfather.
“I have also seen Oshiomhole kneeling down before traditional rulers. Meanwhile, the APC candidate is not kneeling. Why is oshiomhole not prostrating?
“You see, he is using such pretence to get what he wants. He is so desperate that he is doing everything to secure his political future since he is no longer relevant at the national level.
The Peoples Democratic Party national campaign council for Edo Governorship Election has called out the Buhari Presidency over a trending video allegedly showing former All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari discussing the “arrest” of unnamed persons.
The amateur video showed Oshiomhole walking briskly alongside Gambari, with the former Edo state governor saying, “Arrest…deal with and the whole will change,” while Gambari responded saying “we will go beyond…”
Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the arresting comment may not be unconnected with the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.
He said: “Nigerians were alarmed by the video in which Oshiomhole was seen emphatically urging the Chief of Staff to Mr President on the need to clampdown on certain unnamed Nigerians to achieve political suppression and submission ahead of the Edo election.
“Our national campaign holds that the presence and involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President and the fact that the discussion held within the precincts of the Presidential Villa has made the Presidency complicit and place a huge burden on President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Already, there is anxiety in the public space that the discussion between Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari as captured in the video is an extension of discussions that must have held behind closed doors in the Presidential villa.
“The video has validated earlier revelations of plots by Oshiomhole and the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to use compromised security operatives being mobilized by certain individuals in the Presidency, to arrest innocent Nigerians, including traditional, faith-based and community leaders on trumped-up charges, ahead of the Edo election.”
Ologbondiyan who doubled as the secretary, publicity sub-committee of the campaign council, further said the people of Edo state now know who to blame should things go wrong in the governorship poll.
“Nigerians and the people of Edo state now know those to hold responsible should there be cases of illegal arrests, assassinations and unexplained killings, sudden disappearances of prominent people, accidental discharge by federal security operatives and mysterious accidents in the course of this Edo governorship election.
“The PDP national campaign council on Edo governorship election charges President Buhari to reassure Nigerians by immediately ordering that Adams Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari be pulled in for questioning over the video.
“Anything short of decisive action on this matter will further indict the Buhari Presidency especially coming on the heels of public anxiety over Mr President’s widely condemned comment on the use of security forces for elections.
“Our campaign, however, wants the APC and Oshiomhole to know that their ignoble plots against the people of Edo state have come to nought as the people are at alert and will use every legitimate means available to defend they’re already expressed will in support of the candidate of our party, the PDP, Governor Obaseki in this election,” he added.
Front Pix
Diri Files 12 Grounds Of Appeal To Reverse Sack By Tribunal
The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, yesterday, lodged 12 grounds of appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja to challenge the Tribunal judgement that sacked him from office and ordered the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a fresh election in the state within 90 days.
In the Notice of Appeal he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, yesterday, Diri, urged the appellate court to set aside the majority judgement of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified his election and uphold the minority verdict.
The tribunal had in a majority judgement by two out of the three-man panel of Justices, voided the outcome of the gubernatorial election that held in the state on November 16, 2019, over the exclusion of one of the registered political parties, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), in the contest.
Two members of the panel, Justices Sikiru Owodunni and Yunusa Musa, said they found merit in ANDP’s contention that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the governorship election by INEC, despite the fact that it fulfilled all the statutory requirements.
Justice Musa, who read the lead judgement in the matter, upheld the petition, saying the tribunal was satisfied that INEC illegally excluded ANDP and its governorship candidate, King George, from the election.
He held that INEC lacked the powers to disqualify ANDP’s candidates after it failed to act on a letter the party wrote to be allowed to substitute its deputy governorship candidate.
However, in a dissenting judgement, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo, affirmed Diri’s election after he dismissed the petition for being statute-barred.
Justice Sirajo said there was evidence that ANDP was disqualified from the election for fielding an ineligible candidate.
He noted that the party nominated an under-aged deputy governorship candidate, who admitted that he was 34 years old, instead of the 35 years age bracket the Constitution stipulated.
Justice Sirajo said there was equally evidence that the party failed to substitute the candidate till the statutory window for such substitution elapsed.
Meanwhile, in his appeal, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, last night, Diri, prayed the appellate court to set aside the entire majority decision of the Tribunal (per Hon. Justice Yunusa Musa and Hon. Justice S. M. Owodunni) and to dismiss the 1st Respondent’s petition.
He further urged the Court of Appeal to, “uphold the minority judgement of the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Hon. Justice Muhammad I. Sirajo, which clearly appreciated the law and correctly applied the same to the facts and rightly dismissed the petition.”
Listing some of the particulars of error in the judgement against him, Diri, maintained that the petition by ANDP challenged its alleged unlawful exclusion from the election that was conducted on November 16, 2019.
He argued that the cause of action of the 1st Respondent, ANDP, crystallized on November 16, 2019, is the Election Day when it claimed to have realized that INEC indeed did not place it on the ballot.
“From the date, the 1st Respondent had 21 days within which to file a petition against the alleged unlawful exclusion from the election.
“There was no election on the 14th day of February, 2020 held by INEC to ground the 1st Respondent’s petition filed on 26th February, 2020, more than five months after the declaration of results, as the ground of complaint of unlawful exclusion is a complaint against an election, not a declaration.
“The case of the 1st Respondent is not hinged on the nullification of the votes of APC candidate, David Lyon, nor on the declaration of results by the 2nd Respondent on the 14th day of February, 2020; nor on the return of the Appellant as the Governor of Bayelsa State, but on its alleged unlawful exclusion from the election held on the 16th day of November, 2019.
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Group Carpets FG Over Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression
-
Politics3 days ago
CUPP Lauds Peace Building Efforts In Zamfara
-
News3 days ago
IGP Orders Mop Up Of Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls
-
News3 days ago
21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020, NBS Confirms
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Tip Three For President
-
Sports3 days ago
Ekpo Wants Longer Contract For NPFL Players
-
Sports3 days ago
As Schools Reopen In Rivers…
-
Politics3 days ago
Ex-Minister Recounts Ordeal In APC …Says PDP, Only Political Party In Taraba