25 Health Workers Infected With COVID-19 In Anambra – Commissioner

Losing weight has become an obsession these days with both men and women.

The quest to look trendy and trim does not only boost health, it also boost confidence.

It is against this backdrop that many fat diets have become popular such as the Pritikin Diet, Atkins Diet and Keto.

What one must however understand is that since weight gain is gradual, it takes the same process to achieve weight loss too. You have not already done so, before you read this article on natural herbs for weight loss, you may first want to read the related article on natural weight loss remedies.

There are certain weight loss herbs that can assist in fat loss. In addition, much of the extra weight that people carry is often in the form of clogged up and impacted fecal matter in the colon, as well as water retention.

It is not uncommon for the average person in modern society eating a regular diet of processed foods to unknowingly have 5-15 pounds, or even more, of excess wastes trapped in their colon. Water retention is the body’s response to chronic dehydration, which is just as widespread as constipation, and an imbalance of key nutrients.

Herbal remedies can cleanse the stool that may have been trapped in the colon for years, as well as excess water that is stored in the tissues of the body. For some people, this can result in as much as 15-20 pounds of weight loss. A lot of stomach cleansing herbs are useful as herbs for weight loss.

In natural health and healing, we believe in holistic health and healing, as we realize that different parts of the human body are highly interlinked, often beyond man’s understanding. We also believe that the body has the ability to heal itself of any disease, even supposedly incurable diseases.

Eating Natural Food: In order to do so, the body needs the support of some basic dietary and lifestyle good health habits, such as a full body detox and a proper understanding and application of nutrition. No matter how remote or unrelated a health condition may seem, these fundamental health steps will greatly magnify the effects and benefits of any of our health-promoting efforts, including the use of specific natural health remedies.

Some herbs and nutritional supplements can be used to positively affect the metabolism as well. These would thus be useful, to a certain extent, as natural herbs for weight loss. However, when it comes to losing fat and reducing weight, there is no substitute for proper fat loss nutrition, and an effective exercise program. The human body is designed to be active, and to move.

There is no getting around the fact that to stay trim and healthy, you must exercise effectively. Weight loss supplements, even herbal weight loss remedies, are just that – supplements. A supplement is never a substitute, and most commercials are designed to appear far more effective than they really are.

Thus, natural herbs for weight loss should be used to complement or supplement lifestyle and dietary good health habits, and not to replace them.

Green Tea: When it comes to natural herbs for weight loss, green tea is a popular natural herb for improving the metabolic rate, and improving the levels of fat oxidation within the body. As such, it has been incredibly hyped, which has led to many unrealistic expectations of what green tea can do for weight loss.

When used in conjunction with good fat loss nutrition, and an effective exercise program, green tea will boost the metabolic rate to a degree, and increase the levels of fat oxidation. In this type of situation, several cups of quality green tea per day may boost fat loss by a maximum of around 10%. This figure is only approximate, and will vary with individuals. The estimate is based on the combined research of the green tea effects on both metabolic rate and fat oxidation.

If you use green tea as a ‘cure’ for excess fat, or in place of proper nutrition and exercise, do not expect to see any dramatic results. Being healthy is one area. Being lean and fit is another. A person can be a little overweight, and still be relatively healthy. Of course, healthy weight and general good health are usually correlated.

The real question here is to how the person got overweight. Given the fact that most people in modern society have gotten overweight by eating big macs, fries, soda, and candy bars, it is no surprise at all that obesity is linked to numerous diseases.

Omega-3 While herbal remedies for weight loss and nutritional supplements are no substitute for nutrition and exercise, there are a few that can significantly boost results. Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid that is crucial to many functions in the body. One of the areas that it is tied to is the production of hormones.

Deficiency in omega-3 will have a significant negative effect on the body’s metabolic rate. In fact, supplementing with the right omega-3 supplements can boost the metabolic rate by up to 400 calories per day.

For fat loss purposes, fish oil that contains high levels of EPA and DHA (two forms of omega-3) is ideal. For the best results, consume 2-4 grams of omega-3 per day. This will offer substantial benefits to your fat reduction and weight loss efforts, as well as significant health benefits.

It has already been mentioned several times, but I cannot overemphasize that using herbs to lose weight should be a supplementary effort, and not a sole measure in place of the right diet and lifestyle. For more information on losing weight, read about using natural weight loss remedies.