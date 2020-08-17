News
You’re A Statesman, Buhari, Jonathan, Lawan Tell Babangida At 79
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on the occasion of his 79th birthday, today.
A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that Buhari joins family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.
The statement read, “As the former military leader turns a new age, the President believes his services to the country will always be remembered.”
The President further prayed “that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.”
Also, former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, felicitated with ex-Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 79th birthday, describing him as a statesman who has made considerable contribution to Nigeria’s growth.
Babangida, who served as the nation’s military President from 1985 to 1993, turns 79, today.
In a goodwill message to Babangida, which he personally signed, Jonathan highlighted the former military President’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and development.
In the message, Jonathan further said: “I celebrate with you, your family, and all associates as you mark your 79th birthday.
“You are a statesman who has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our country, Nigeria.
“I salute your steadfast love for our nation and your continued zeal towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.
“As you celebrate, may God sustain you with sound health, peace and joy. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”
Similarly, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, felicitated former President Ibrahim Babangida as he celebrates his 79th birthday, today.
Lawan says the former General can be proud of his contributions to the defence of the nation’s territorial integrity, unity, political and socio-economic development of Nigeria.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President noted that President Babangida has remained passionate about Nigeria more than two decades after his exit from active public service.
Lawan urged the elder statesman to continue to avail those in leadership positions the benefits of his experience and wise counsel for the unity, stability and progress of the nation.
The Senate President wishes the General many more years of good health and peace of mind.
News
Bayelsa Ministry Moves To Check Rape, Children’s Rights Violations
News
Senate Resumes Work On MTEF/FSP, Next Week
The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday, said it would begin legislative work on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) on Wednesday, August 19.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West), disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, adding that invitations have been sent to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government with presentations to make on the document.
Adeola, in the statement signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro, said the MDAs were to appear before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance, and National Planning.
He noted that there was need to examine the rationale for pegging the price of crude oil at $40 per barrel and a projected crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day (mbpd), in the MTEF/FSP document.
He said, ”We are kick-starting the process on Wednesday with Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) like NNPC, NCC, NPA, Customs Service, NIMASA, DPR and others, followed by the Ministry of Finance and its agencies, and subsequently, all revenue generating agencies”.
The lawmaker called on heads of MDAs to be prepared to defend their projections “as the Joint Committee intends to present the report to the Senate in plenary immediately on resumption from its ongoing vacation in tandem with the desire of the upper chamber to pass the 2021 budget in December.”
Adeola insisted that there was need for thorough scrutiny of the MTEF/FSP document in view of the fluid nature of the world economy following the disruptive impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the vagaries of the international market for crude oil and its attendant effects on the nation’s sources of revenue.
According to him, “There is a need for all stakeholders to come together to critically study the fundamentals of the ‘new normal’ forced on the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“With the instability witnessed in the price of crude oil at the international market and the sluggish world economy with some nations falling into recession, there is a need to assess our situation critically and be realistic about our revenues sources for budgets going forward”.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
News
Take Off Of National Senior Citizens’ Centre Underway, FG Assures
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said plans are on the way to build a centre for the old people.
Farouq, according to a statement by her Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Halima Oyelade, said this at a meeting with the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) in Abuja, yesterday.
“She assured members of the coalition that the ministry is working toward the successful take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre,” the statement said.
It read further: “According to the Minister, a law establishing the centre is already in place. When operational this centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities, and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens.
“Responding, the President of the COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, thanked the Honourable Minister for the Covid-19 Palliatives, the group had received to cushion the effects of the pandemic.
“He then briefed the minister on activities of the coalition which include following up on the National Policy on Aging, pursuing non-contributory health insurance for older persons, enumeration of older citizens as well as the Older Persons Rights and Privilege Bill which according to him had passed second reading at the Senate.
“He asked for the minister’s support in the actualization of these initiatives.
“The Honourable Minister assured the coalition of the ministry’s support adding that older citizens are one of the key vulnerable groups that are of concern to the ministry.
“She further noted that most of them have been of service to the nation in their prime and still have a lot to offer due to their wealth of experience.
“The ministry will, therefore, ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.”
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
SWAN Lauds NFF On COVID-19 Palliatives
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Falz Unveils Film Production Company
-
Sports3 days ago
COVID-19, Setback To League Players – Mbaoma
-
Sports3 days ago
Opara Dumps Enyimba
-
Entertainment3 days ago
COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US
-
Editorial3 days ago
NDDC: Cleansing The Augean Stables
-
Sports3 days ago
Edafe Joins Abia Warriors
-
Politics3 days ago
Igbo Group To Raise N500bn For 2023 Presidency