UNIPORT Acting VC Reaches Out To Host Communities
In a bid to foster a cordial relationship and deliver its social responsibility to its host communities, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, has promised to intervene in some of the issues that form part of the major agitations from the host communities of the University.
According to Prof. Okodudu, some of those issues to be given attention in the host communities are the issue of employment opportunities, contracts and admission concession as well as giving scholarship to young ones into the university.
The Vice Chancellor, who spoke when he led some senior management officials of the institution on a visit to its host communities said the visit became necessary to ensure continuous and smooth relationship with host communities and to engender unity and peace.
He emphasised the need for mutual support and collaboration among the university stake holders and assured that his administration will work with the host communities leaderships at all time.
Earlier in their separate responses, the host communities appealed to the Acting Vice Chancellor on the need to ensure employment opportunities security, shop space, admission concession, among other benefits.
The host communities visited by the Acting Vice Chancellor and the principal officers of the university were Choba, Alakahia, Omuokiri and Omuoko.
RSUBEB Harps On Safeguarding Govt’s Facilities In Communities
The authorities of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) has reiterated the importance of communities in safeguarding infrastructure and facilities located in their domain.
The Executive Chairman of the Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah, stated this during a meeting he held in his office with the leadership of Uegvere Community in Khana Local Government Area of the state, recently.
The Rivers SUBEB Chairman thanked the Uegvere Community for recovering and securing two air conditioners that were stolen from Model Primary School in the area, saying that such effort was commendable.
Ven Akah said although school facilities were provided primarily by government, communities were duty bound to exercise protective ownership of the facilities for the sake of their children and the future.
According to him, it will take a decade or even longer for government to return to such school for infrastructure renewal.
Responding, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) of Uegvere, Mr Nu-easi Adoobe, said the community would always protect government properties cited in the area and appealed to the government to employ more security personnel to cover the vast expanse of land on which the school sits.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Uegvere Council of Chiefs and Elders, Chief Raphael Kponee requested the UBE Board to reactivate the school’s electricity generating plant, even as the Education Board Chairman promised to provide a more serviceable electricity generator for the school.
Firm Promises Scholarship Rewards For Heroism
The manufacturer of Indomie Instant Noodles, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, has said it will reward excellence and diligence in children with N1million scholarships.
The company, in a statement, said it would kick off the 13th edition of the Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA), which it described as its corporate social responsibility initiative.
IIDA, according to the statement, is a national award event that identifies, celebrates and rewards the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown uncommon courage and determination in precarious situations.
The Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, noted that the field search exercise was scheduled to hold between August and the third week of September.
Ashiwaju was quoted as saying, “This year’s edition of the award will mark the 13th year of the noble initiative which has impacted the lives of many Nigerian children.
“In typical fashion, three winners will be rewarded with N1million worth of scholarship each from three award categories: physical, social, and intellectual bravery.”
The company added that the search would explore various locations in the country to gather true stories about heroic children who are 15 years and under who have, at one time or the other, performed exceptional acts of bravery and heroism.
Resumption Of Schools Excites Parents, Guardians In Rivers
Some parents and guardians in Rivers State have expressed happiness over the re-opening of schools for the exit classes in the state by government.
They said such re opining was a welcome development as it has put to an end months of agitations and speculations since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country that forced the closure of schools across the country.
Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt over the weekend, Mr Johnson Chigozie lauded both the Federal and State governments for the gesture and said the opportunity would afford both parents, guardians and their children to move forward.
He urged management of schools in the state to organise intensive revision classes for both those in Junior Secondary 3 and their Senior Secondary 3 counterparts before their examinations.
On his part, Mr Akordinobi Egbegbu, a father of four, urged the affected schools to ensure they complied with the NCDC guidelines for the health of the students and the society at large.
He advised the state Ministry of Education to set up monitoring committees that will ensure total compliance and sanction erring schools in this regard.
Also speaking, Mrs Oluchi Samuel said parents now have a sense of relief due to the resumption of schools, ,adding that it will give the graduating students opportunity to meet up with their academic pursuit.
“Most of them would have been busy with their admission into another educational level but due to this scourge they are held back.
Anyway, it is better to be late than none “she stated.
