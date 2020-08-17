RSUBEB Harps On Safeguarding Govt’s Facilities In Communities

Some parents and guardians in Rivers State have expressed happiness over the re-opening of schools for the exit classes in the state by government.

They said such re opining was a welcome development as it has put to an end months of agitations and speculations since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country that forced the closure of schools across the country.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt over the weekend, Mr Johnson Chigozie lauded both the Federal and State governments for the gesture and said the opportunity would afford both parents, guardians and their children to move forward.

He urged management of schools in the state to organise intensive revision classes for both those in Junior Secondary 3 and their Senior Secondary 3 counterparts before their examinations.

On his part, Mr Akordinobi Egbegbu, a father of four, urged the affected schools to ensure they complied with the NCDC guidelines for the health of the students and the society at large.

He advised the state Ministry of Education to set up monitoring committees that will ensure total compliance and sanction erring schools in this regard.

Also speaking, Mrs Oluchi Samuel said parents now have a sense of relief due to the resumption of schools, ,adding that it will give the graduating students opportunity to meet up with their academic pursuit.

“Most of them would have been busy with their admission into another educational level but due to this scourge they are held back.

Anyway, it is better to be late than none “she stated.