Sports
Lyon’s Keeper Hails Teammates
Lyon’s goalkeeper Anthony Lopes has hailed his side’s performance after they dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League at the quarter final stage.
The Ligue 1 club opened the scoring through Maxwel Cornet and though they were pegged back in the second half, struck twice late on through substitute Moussa Dembele to seal their second trip to the semi-finals of the competition.
Despite having already accounted for Juventus by defeating the Italian side on the away goals rule after a 2-2 draw on aggregate, few gave OL a hope of ousting City and setting up a date with Bayern Munich lastWednesday.
“It’s incredible because we’re clearly the surprise team,” Lopes explained to Tidesports source in the match’s aftermath. “No-one expected us to be at that level. We’ve got the right to continue to dream, to believe in what we can do.”
The Lyon-born Portugal international, meanwhile, suggested that coach Rudi Garcia deserves credit for what the club has achieved.
“Our system is helping us enormously, playing with five at the back,” he said. “We knew that we would have chances and that we would have to take them.
“We’re really happy to be a club like Manchester City. You play football to experience such matches. Now, we’re in the semi-finals and we’re going to try to continue our nice little match. We’re going to rest well and calmly for the match against Bayern Munich.”
Meanwhile, goal hero Dembele said: “We knew it was going to be a complicated match against a big team. It’s not easy when you’re on the bench but I told myself that I was going to give my all. We made a promise to ourselves to give everything during the break and that’s what we did.
“The mentality has changed in the squad. There is always sadness not to start but I tried to bring my stone to the building at the end. We’re going match by match. There is no point in seeing yourself too beautiful, too fast.”
Lyon’s previous trip to the semi-finals was in 2010, when they were knocked out 4-0 on aggregate by Bayern.
Sports
‘I Enjoy Playing Against The Best In The World’
Maxwel Cornet has admitted he enjoys playing against the best clubs in the world after Lyon clinched a shock 3-1 win over Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last Saturday.
The Ivory Coast international found the back of the net as OL progressed to the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of the Citizens.
The Ivorian winger set the ball rolling in the 24th minute with a beautiful strike from outside the 18-yard area, which caught City goalkeeper Ederson off guard. Kevin De Bruyne equalised for the Citizens in the 69th minute, but Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score a brace in the closing 11 minutes.
Cornet’s strike was his fourth against Pep Guardiola-led City in the Champions League, equalling Barcelona icon Lionel Messi’s tally as the player to score the most goals when facing the Citizens under the Catalan tactician’s watch.
His previous goals against the English club came during the group phase of the 2018-19 season. Lyon won the tie at the Etihad Stadium 2-1 before being held to a 2-2 draw in the return fixture at the Groupama Stadium.
“These are exceptional matches to play. We don’t play quarters every day. I score, it still falls on City but the most important is the work of the whole team.”
Cornet told Tidesports source. “I enjoy playing against the best in the world. It’s no coincidence that we’re here. We worked well during the preparation and we saw it tonight.” he said.
Cornet’s performances have been criticised in the past but he asserted he does not give in to his critics.
Sports
Phillips Wants Sarr In Liverpool
Senegal international, Ismaila Sarr would be a good signing for Liverpool FC according to former Watford FC striker Kevin Phillips.
The speedy winger impressed in his debut season (2019/20) in the Premier League at Watford having joined the English side from French club Rennes on a club-record fee of £30 million.
Sarr, 22, hit the back of the net five times for the Hornets including his brace which ended Liverpool’s 27-match unbeaten run in the league in February 2020.
Phillips, who was on the books of Watford between 1994 and 1997, believes Sarr would excel at any of the top European clubs after the Hornets were relegated to the English Championship.
“He would be a good signing for Liverpool. I like him a lot,” Phillips told Tidesports source.
“Nigel Pearson got the best out of him. He started to score some goals and from what I have been told from within the club he is a top player and will only get better.
“Any of those big clubs like Liverpool will be looking and if they can get him out of there on decent money he could turn out to be a great signing.”the retired English striker added.
Sarr, who also registered four assists for Watford, has found the back of the net four times in 26 international matches for Senegal.
His compatriot, Sadio Mane is currently on the books of Liverpool.
Sports
De Bruyne Named EPL Player Of The Season
Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, has been crowned the English Premier League (EPL) player of the 2019-20 season.
The former Chelsea player beats Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker, Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper, Nick Pope and Leicester City’s Golden Boot winner, Jamie Vardy to the annual award.
The Belgian international was the only Man City player to be nominated for the prize after they relinquished their Premier League title to Liverpool following two seasons as EPL champions.
Although City’s domestic campaign fell short of their previous lofty standards, De Bruyne enjoyed his most productive season since arriving in Manchester in 2015.
Kevin recorded 20 assists, equalling the league record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 and also scored 13 times to help City finish as the division’s highest scorers for the third successive season.
