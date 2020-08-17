News
IGP Orders Mop Up Of Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered Commissioners of Police in all the states and FCT Abuja to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of prohibited firearms.
In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, the police chief said the directive was given to reduce weapons in the hands of people before the Edo and Ondo elections.
The Edo election would take place on September 19, while the Ondo election would take on October 10.
The statement signed by Deputy Police Commissioner, Frank Mba, said the order became necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.
“In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act”, Mba said.
In a similar vein, Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi-security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.
“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups – vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.
“The IGP enjoins citizens to cooperate with the police in the enforcement of this order as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in the country”, Mba said.
Front Pix
We’ll Not Politicise Dev Of Rivers, Wike Assures …Signs N15.8bn Contract For GRA Flyover, Other Roads
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he would not politicise the development of the state.
He has, therefore, reiterated his commitment to providing quality infrastructure that would enhance the development of the state.
Wike gave the assurance during the signing of the contract papers for the award of the GRA Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the provisions of critical infrastructure would not be politicised because Rivers people deserve the best.
“Today, we have signed the papers for the award of N15.8billion contract for the GRA Flyover, and also the dualization of the Ezimgbu Link Road up to Stadium Road, and from Genesis Eatery axis of Tombia Road up to Ikwerre Road.
“It is unprecedented that a state can dream, commence and complete construction of five flyovers within a year.
“We will pay Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, 70 per cent of the contract sum up-front. This will make them to keep to the terms agreed on delivering the job within 12 months.
“The rains cannot be used as an excuse because we are going to pay them. I trust the capacity of Julius Berger, and I believe that Rivers State deserves the best”, he stated.
The governor dismissed comments by critics that he was concentrating development on Port Harcourt to the detriment of other parts of the state.
He stated that he would not politicise anything that has to do with the construction of roads in the interest of the state.
The governor maintained that any investment made in the state capital goes a long way to boost the image of the state.
“We are providing infrastructure and roads in all the 23 local government areas. We are also at the point of constructing a road from Woji town connecting Aleto-Alesa up to Port Harcourt Refinery junction.
“That road will help the people of Okrika to access Port Harcourt within 10 minutes without going through the East-West Road,” he stated.
Wike also announced the court judgment that has affirmed that the Rivers State Government was the owner of the OML11.
“Yesterday, we got judgment against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that OML 11 and Kidney Island belongs to Rivers State Government.
“For us, whatever we will do to enhance the development of the state, we will do it within the period we are in office,” he added.
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Ritchter said they are delighted to be part of the success story of Governor Wike’s administration.
He pointed out that they started with pot-hole contracts in 2015, and has since constructed 19 roads.
Other projects completed include, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.
According to Ritchter, two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be delivered by December, 2020, and the third one in February, 2021.
News
Insecurity: CSMN Blames Govts For Kaduna Genocide
The Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN), the socio-political arm of the Nigerian church rose from a recent meeting expressing great concern about the mindless killings in parts of the country, holding the federal and the Kaduna State governments responsible for the murder of Christians of the indigenous ethnic nationalities in Kaduna State.
A resolution at the end of the virtual meeting with special focus on the “Southern Kaduna killings and the blame game: What is the truth”, yesterday, specifically identified the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai as derelict in his primary duty of protecting the lives of citizens of his state.
The resolution signed by CSMN Executive Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, maintained that “the scale and pattern of the killings are tantamount to genocide no less than the dastardly occurrence in Darfur, Sudan.”
The CSMN, therefore, pledged to institute a series of lawsuits against the Government of Kaduna State and the Federal Government for their inexcusable failure to stem the violent attacks and murders of innocent citizens.
It’s calling on Christian legislators to stage unified protests at the National Assembly against these killings to compel the federal and state governments to take necessary action against the murderers.
The CSMN also urged Christian constituencies to engage with and compel their legislators to move the National Assembly to drastic measures against the murderers as well as the state and Federal Governments that appear to condone their murderous activities in addition to massive country-wide Christian protests “against the perpetrators of these conscienceless killings that appear to be a nation-wide agenda by an ethnic militia.”
The group, which includes the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), warned that Christian leaders who aided, abetted or facilitated the election of the present administration be called out to openly denounce their anti-Christian policies.
News
Nigerian Traders Must Pay $1m Fee, Ghana Insists …Assist Us, NANTs Begs FG, ECOWAS
The Ghanaian Ministry of Trades has rejected claims of unfair treatment by Nigerian traders in the country during the enforcement of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council regulations.
It insisted that the traders must pay the required taxes and other fees imposed on them by the authorities.
This is happening despite the intervention of the presidents of Ghana and Nigeria through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
A Nigerian trader whose shop was forcefully locked up by the Ghanaian security officials had recorded a video of the incident in which they asked him to pay the $1million registration fee.
The victim had shown the officials his business registration certificate and other documents but the enforcement team was adamant as they insisted on shutting his premises.
But speaking on the incident on a Ghanaian radio station, StarrFM, the Head of Communications, Ministry of Trade, Prince Boakye Boateng, said the Nigerian traders had failed to honour an ultimatum to meet the requirements.
He said, “It cannot be we’ve been insensitive; if that is what they’re saying, I’ll be disappointed because I’ll rather say they have rather been unfair to us as a regulatory body because we have given them more time than enough to the extent even the Ghanaians thought that the ministry was not even on their side or the ministry wasn’t ready to even enforce the law.”
He recalled that the shops were locked last December, and later re-opened following the intervention of President Nana Akufo-Ado.
According to him, the traders complied but have not regularised their documents for verification.
Boateng explained that the law being enforced gave the Ghana Union of Traders Association the right to be the sole traders in the local market.
The Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, said the Nigerian mission in Accra was yet to send a formal report on the harassment of the traders to the ministry.
However, the President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken Ukaoha, yesterday, called appealed to the Federal Government and the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), to help secure the lives of Nigerians living in Ghana.
Ukaoha, in a statement, condemned the continuous harassment of Nigerians shop owners by the Ghanaian authorities.
Disclosing this in a statement, Ukaoha said: “The Ghanaian Authorities today rolled out all their forces against Nigerians and their businesses forcefully locking all shops belonging to Nigerians including those whose papers and tax payments are up to date.
“In the process, some Nigerians were manhandled and some goods and belongings confiscated.
“This is a clear signal and perhaps should be the final attack showing that must awaken Nigerian Government to the reality. Would Nigerian Govt be deceived again by the diplomatic lullaby deployed by Ghana to rubbish Nigeria?
“Is this not the real face and meaning of AfCFTA for Ghana? Would the Nigerian Government wait for further signals to understand that reciprocity is part of diplomacy?
“How long shall we suffer this humiliation? I hereby call on all well meaning Nigerians and indeed credible leaders to come out and confront this perennial attack and degradation that has defiled solution and even overwhelmed ECOWAS.
“Who can help us awaken the Nigerian Government to protect and secure her citizens? Nigerian media should take up the battle from here… The cries, the tears and the voices of our fellow citizens and comrades seeking attention. Who would help?”.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
SWAN Lauds NFF On COVID-19 Palliatives
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Falz Unveils Film Production Company
-
Sports3 days ago
COVID-19, Setback To League Players – Mbaoma
-
Sports3 days ago
Opara Dumps Enyimba
-
Entertainment3 days ago
COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US
-
Sports3 days ago
Edafe Joins Abia Warriors
-
Editorial3 days ago
NDDC: Cleansing The Augean Stables
-
Politics3 days ago
Igbo Group To Raise N500bn For 2023 Presidency