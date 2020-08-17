Maxwel Cornet has admitted he enjoys playing against the best clubs in the world after Lyon clinched a shock 3-1 win over Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international found the back of the net as OL progressed to the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of the Citizens.

The Ivorian winger set the ball rolling in the 24th minute with a beautiful strike from outside the 18-yard area, which caught City goalkeeper Ederson off guard. Kevin De Bruyne equalised for the Citizens in the 69th minute, but Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score a brace in the closing 11 minutes.

Cornet’s strike was his fourth against Pep Guardiola-led City in the Champions League, equalling Barcelona icon Lionel Messi’s tally as the player to score the most goals when facing the Citizens under the Catalan tactician’s watch.

His previous goals against the English club came during the group phase of the 2018-19 season. Lyon won the tie at the Etihad Stadium 2-1 before being held to a 2-2 draw in the return fixture at the Groupama Stadium.

“These are exceptional matches to play. We don’t play quarters every day. I score, it still falls on City but the most important is the work of the whole team.”

Cornet told Tidesports source. “I enjoy playing against the best in the world. It’s no coincidence that we’re here. We worked well during the preparation and we saw it tonight.” he said.

Cornet’s performances have been criticised in the past but he asserted he does not give in to his critics.