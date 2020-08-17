Group Carpets FG Over Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression

Crucial issues, with far reaching impact on the people and residents of Rivers State, were considered last week in Government House, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government and the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc officially signed contract papers for the construction of yet another flyover in the state.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaacheus Adango and the Commissioner for Works, Engr Austin Ben-Chioma, signed on behalf of the Rivers State Government while the Managing Director/ CEO of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Ritchter, signed for the company.

The fifth Flyover which is to be constructed at the GRA junction, along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, among others would cost the state N15.8 billion.

The Managing Director assured that his company would deliver the project in 12 months.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that state Government will pay the German Construction firm 70 per cent of the contract sum upfront.

Also, last week, management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) led by its Managing Director , Tony Attah, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Government House. He announced that contract for Train Seven project has been signed to expand the existing Train Six Complex.

The MD explained that the Train Seven project would create about 12,000 job opportunities and boost the economy of both the host communities and the state.

Atta, who was accompanied on the visit by the Managing Director of Daewoo Nigeria Limited, Yeongsoep Jung and the Acting Managing Director of Saipem, Paviani Walker, commended the Governor for providing a conducive environment.

Responding, the Rivers State Governor noted that the Train Seven was critical to the economy of the state and that of the Federal Government and promised that the state Government would support the project to succeed.

He demanded, however, that Rivers people must be considered for both employment and contract. He said 50 per cent of the 12,000 jobs should go to the people of the state.

Within the week under review, Rivers State Government won her legal battle against the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over the ownership of OML 11 and Kidney Island.

The Brick House landlord announced the cheering news at a public function held Friday in Government House.

Recall that the Attorney General of the state had filed a suit on behalf of Rivers State Government against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited over ownership of OML11 and Kidney Island.

Another major event in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week, was the dissolution of the state Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks by the state government.

Consequent upon this development, SA to the Governor in charge of the Taskforce, Mr Bright Amaewhule, was relieved of his duties while members of the taskforce were directed to return property of the taskforce in their possession, including their identify cards to Secretary to the State Government.

Rivers State Government has frowned at encroachment of government lands in the state by residents, describing it as unfortunate.

Governor Wike made the remark last week when he visited Government Comprehensive Secondary School Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State PDP Chairman , Ambassador Desmond Akawor stated this when he led the body on a courtesy visit to the Governor in Government House, last week.

He noted that Governor Wike has restored the lost glory of the state and developed massive infrastructure across the state.

