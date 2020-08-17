Education
Enitona Old Students Hail Wike For Renovating School
Enitona High School Old Students Association (EHSOSA) has expressed excitement at the massive renovation of their alma mater and commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for remembering their school.
President of the association, Mr. Ipalibo West made the commendation Friday when the association visited the school to donate some face masks to teachers and the students of the school, preparing to write their West African School Certificate Examinations.
The President said, “ this is a school that so many administrations in the state abandoned for several years and we have been crying for help.
“ This school which is the oldest school in both Rivers and Bayelsa was almost a forest, looking like an abandoned property.
“ Today, we are very happy that the Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomEzenwoWike has transformed the school. We thank him for this wonderful work he has done and pray God to bless him more.”
West who led members of the association round the school to see the massive work done by Governor Wike’s administration noted that maintenance culture is a major problem in our society.
He called on the management and students of the school to ensure that the facilities being put in place were regularly maintained.
“ Now that the Governor has done this work here, we want to crave the indulgence of the students, the teachers and the principal to ensure that everything needed to maintain the facilities here should be done”.
He said the association deemed it necessary to support students of their Alma mater who were preparing for the West African School Certificate Examinations and the teachers by donating face masks for their safety in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and at same time see for themselves, the wonderful work done by the Rivers State Government in the school.
The Principal (Senior Secondary) of the school, Elder Digi Umoroduah, thanked Governor Wike for the massive renovation work in the school and also the old students for providing safety materials to the students and teachers.
Chris Oluoh
Education
RSG Warns Principals Against Illegal Fees
Rivers State Ministry of Education, has warned principals of both senior and basic secondary schools across the 23 local government areas of the state to desist from charging or collecting any unauthorised fees from students in their various schools
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, gave the warning in a statement in Port Harcourt over the weekend, adding that the warning became imperative due to various reports received from parents and guardians of students in the state that some principals were charging illegal fees from their wards and children who are about writing the upcoming examinations.
According to him, “it has come to the notice of the State Ministry of Education that some Principals in public schools in the state are allegedly compelling SSS 3 and JSS 3 students to pay some form of levy, fees, or charges for the forthcoming WASSCE or BECE or other purposes.
“The Ministry of Education reiterates that all forms of charges have since been outlawed in all public schools in the state by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, and so any such collection by any Principal is unauthorised, illegal and criminal. Parents and students should please resist such payments and immediately report any such demands to the ministry of education via WhatsApp or text message or call to this number: 07030967868”, the statement added.
The statement further urged principals of public schools to note that immediate disciplinary actions will be taken against any erring principals who will go against the directive.
Education
UNIPORT Acting VC Reaches Out To Host Communities
In a bid to foster a cordial relationship and deliver its social responsibility to its host communities, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, has promised to intervene in some of the issues that form part of the major agitations from the host communities of the University.
According to Prof. Okodudu, some of those issues to be given attention in the host communities are the issue of employment opportunities, contracts and admission concession as well as giving scholarship to young ones into the university.
The Vice Chancellor, who spoke when he led some senior management officials of the institution on a visit to its host communities said the visit became necessary to ensure continuous and smooth relationship with host communities and to engender unity and peace.
He emphasised the need for mutual support and collaboration among the university stake holders and assured that his administration will work with the host communities leaderships at all time.
Earlier in their separate responses, the host communities appealed to the Acting Vice Chancellor on the need to ensure employment opportunities security, shop space, admission concession, among other benefits.
The host communities visited by the Acting Vice Chancellor and the principal officers of the university were Choba, Alakahia, Omuokiri and Omuoko.
Education
RSUBEB Harps On Safeguarding Govt’s Facilities In Communities
The authorities of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) has reiterated the importance of communities in safeguarding infrastructure and facilities located in their domain.
The Executive Chairman of the Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah, stated this during a meeting he held in his office with the leadership of Uegvere Community in Khana Local Government Area of the state, recently.
The Rivers SUBEB Chairman thanked the Uegvere Community for recovering and securing two air conditioners that were stolen from Model Primary School in the area, saying that such effort was commendable.
Ven Akah said although school facilities were provided primarily by government, communities were duty bound to exercise protective ownership of the facilities for the sake of their children and the future.
According to him, it will take a decade or even longer for government to return to such school for infrastructure renewal.
Responding, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) of Uegvere, Mr Nu-easi Adoobe, said the community would always protect government properties cited in the area and appealed to the government to employ more security personnel to cover the vast expanse of land on which the school sits.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Uegvere Council of Chiefs and Elders, Chief Raphael Kponee requested the UBE Board to reactivate the school’s electricity generating plant, even as the Education Board Chairman promised to provide a more serviceable electricity generator for the school.
