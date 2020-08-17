Oil & Energy
DPR To Create Business Opportunities In Oil, Gas Industry
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has promised to use its regulatory framework to continue to create opportunities and enable businesses to flourish in the oil and gas industry.
A statement by the Head, Public Affairs in DPR, Mr Paul Osu, yesterday, in Lagos, said the agency’s Director, Mr Auwalu Sarki, gave the assurance at the 45th Virtual Anniversary of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).
Sarki said that the DPR would collaborate with all players to drive growth and eliminate bottlenecks to attract investments.
He said that the topic of the anniversary lecture, ‘Long-Term Funding of Exploration and Petroleum Business in Nigeria – Strategies for Sustainability’, aligned with DPR’s commitment to make Nigeria a top investment destination.
According to him, this can be achieved through the implementation of robust regulatory initiatives and strategies to ensure maximum benefits from the country’s hydrocarbon resources for both investors and Nigerians alike.
He congratulated the association and its founding fathers for the immense contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry over the years.
Sarki promised that the DPR would continue to collaborate with professional associations like NAPE for the development of the oil and gas sector.
He said that the DPR was causing a paradigm shift from being a regulator to a business enabler in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria in order to achieve the aspirations of government in the sector.
Oil & Energy
IPMAN Moves To Shutdown Operations In Anambra Moves To Shutdown Operations In Anambra
Following last minute intervention by the Anambra State Government, members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state, will now shutdown operations on August 25, across the state.
The impending strike is in solidarity with Siluch Oil and Gas Limited, an IPMAN member, being owed N13.6 million for petroleum products it supplied to Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), since 2017.
IPMAN had on August 4, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government, to pay off the debt and also address other issues raised by the association.
Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Awka, Mr Chinedu Anayaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot, said that the shutdown would be total until all conditions were met.
Anayaso said apart from the debt payment, his members were resisting any form of tax/levy increase by the government, as the economy did not currently support such additional burden on businesses.
“We are counting days, we have not seen anything that shows that the state government is treating our letter to them with the seriousness it deserves.
“We expect that they pay the young man his money, withdraw all cases against our members for refusing to pay the levies we did not agree on and revert to the annual unified levy we reached an agreement on,” he said.
He said that the action would be total because IPMAN, NUPENG and Petrol Tanker Drivers were together in the plan, adding that anyone who violated the order would pay a fine of N500, 000.
He also said within the period of shutdown, no product destined for Anambra State would be loaded, adding sadly however, other states like Enugu and Ebonyi under the zone would be affected.
Also speaking, Managing Director of Siluch Oil and Gas, Uche Okoye, said his company was having smooth business relationship with TRACAS until the second term campaign of Governor Willie Obiano, when they could not pay for four months.
Okoye said he had written and visited TRACAS and the transport ministry several times over the debt, but regretted that they had refused to pay him.
He noted with regrets that the money owed him was a loan secured from the bank for which he had been paying interests without making use of.
“The debt is seriously affecting me because it is a loan I obtained from bank.
“I have more than 30 workers and things are getting more difficult by the day due to TRACAS’ indebtedness to my company.
“Initially, I had no plans of laying off workers even with the current economic hardship in the country, but as it is, I am somehow working on a very tight rope.
The Managing Director of TRACAS, Mrs Edith Madukasi, told journalists that she was informed on assumption of duties in the company that Siluch was owed some money by the company.
“I was told that TRACAS is owing Siluch for the product it supplied to us, but I cannot speak on the matter, it is my commissioner that will speak on that,” Madukasi said.
Reacting, Commissioner for Transport in Anambra State, Mr Afam Mbanefo, said he had been briefed on the debt and that he was already working on it.
Mbanefo said that government would ensure that every stakeholder got what was due to them.
“I have looked at the transactions of this office since I assumed office and this debt amounting to N13.57 million was presented, and IPMAN leadership had also visited me on the same matter,” he said.
Oil & Energy
PH Blackout: Irate Youths Shut Afam Power Station
Some irate youths from the Oyigbo axis of Rivers State have shut down the Afam Power Station, resulting in the disruption of power supply in Port Harcourt and its environs.
A statement by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, (PHED), said the youths took laws into their hands and marched in their numbers to the TCN Station, forcing the operators to shut down supply without observing safety measures
“It would be recalled that PHED had held several meetings with their leadership, enlightening the community on load allocation formula from the National Grid and the need for PHED to apply systematic load shedding in order to accommodate all its customers.
The statement pointed out that the insistence of the Oyigbo youths to have 24 hour power supply negates the effort of PHED in ensuring equitable distribution of supply to its numerous customers.
The statement decried the non-payment of electricity bill by the community with the majority seeing electricity as a social service.
“As at July, 2020, the debt profile of Afam community to PHED was running into billions of naira.
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution, Plc, (PHED) condemned the attack on the Afam transmission line and urged the law enforcement agencies in particular and the Rivers State Government to come to the aid of PHED and the good people of the state.
It stressed the need for government to intervene and put a final stop to the frequent disruption of power distribution to customers at the slightest power challenge in the state.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Oil Prices Rise, Head For Weekly Gains
Oil prices advanced last Friday and were heading for the second week of gains amid growing confidence that demand for fuel is starting to pick up.
This is in spite of the coronavirus pandemic that has slammed economies worldwide.
Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent at $45.10 by 0043 GMT, heading for a gain of about 1.6 per cent this week.
West Texas Intermediate had gained 12 cents or 0.3 per cent to $42.36.
The U.S. benchmark is heading for a gain of nearly three per cent this week.
“The situation has improved in some, but the market dynamics are still less than stellar,’’ said Robert Yawger, Director of Energy Futures at Mizuho Securities, adding “the market is oversupplied’’.
Prices have been bolstered this week by U.S. government data showing crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all fell last week as refiners ramped up production and demand for oil products improved.
Still, the International Energy Agency has reduced its oil demand forecast for this year.
And the agency said lower air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic would cut global oil consumption this year by 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd).
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said earlier this week that world oil demand is likely to drop by 9.06 million bpd this year.
This indicated a bigger decline than the 8.95 million bpd decline expected a month ago.
OPEC and allies including Russia, collectively called OPEC+, cut output since May by around 10 per cent of typical global demand to tackle the fallout from the global health crisis.
