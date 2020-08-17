Politics
Delta APC Crisis Deepens As Two Chairmanship Claimants Emerge
The cold war among members of the State Working Committee, SWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, nosedived yesterday as some members of the committee insisted that the purported sacking of the chairman of the party, Jones Erue, stands with a former deputy chairman of the party, Elvis Ayomanor currently acting as chairman.
Ayomanor was announced as acting chairman of the party after a section of the SWC announced the suspension of Erue for alleged financial misappropriation, failure to convene meetings of the SWC or State Executive Committee and unilaterally suspending seven members of the SWC.
Erue through the party’s publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, had in February announced the suspension of Ayomanor and six other members including its vice chairman, Delta South senatorial district, Tosan Awani and the state women leader, Mrs Janet Oyubu, for alleged acts of gross misconduct.
Speaking on a meeting being convened at the Abuja residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ayomanor in a statement by Felix Okpako, who claimed to be publicity secretary of the party, said: “Erue, was constitutionally removed by a two-third majority of the elected SEC members, for maladministration, misappropriation of party funds and diversion of party property. Thus, no single individual has the powers to reinstate him as the state chairman.”
Ayomanor further warned that the party was not any man’s personal property, neither did it belong to any individual, saying “If we are calling any state caucus meeting, it will be at the APC state secretariat in Asaba, or a public venue, not at the private residence of any self-acclaimed leader of the party.
Group Carpets FG Over Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression
The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has expressed dismay that the continuous attempt to suppress the existence of the right of freedom of expression of Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is exposing its failure in sportsmanship, statesmanship and political craftsmanship.
The CNG said it found it worrying that the current administration was becoming more and more intolerant of opposition and criticisms and gradually dragging the country towards becoming a police state.
Expressing its concerns on the state of the nation, its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement issued yesterday said it was alarmed by reports that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, had been invited by the Department of State Services over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.
“We find this attempt to harass Na’Abbah, a senior citizen and critical stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process, a brutal encroachment on the universal citizens right to freedom of expression which is a fundamental characteristic of any democratic state,” the statement explained.
According to the statement, “it is ridiculous that those who run this government, who happened to have benefited the most from the previous administration’s tolerant disposition should be the ones denying others the same right they enjoyed.”
It added, “The CNG repudiates this unhealthy, undemocratic trend of government’s exercise of power through security agencies to impose restrictions on citizens’ mobility, or on their freedom to express or communicate political or other views and hold it unacceptable.”
RSG, Julius Berger Sign Fifth Flyover Contract
Crucial issues, with far reaching impact on the people and residents of Rivers State, were considered last week in Government House, Port Harcourt
Rivers State Government and the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc officially signed contract papers for the construction of yet another flyover in the state.
Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaacheus Adango and the Commissioner for Works, Engr Austin Ben-Chioma, signed on behalf of the Rivers State Government while the Managing Director/ CEO of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Ritchter, signed for the company.
The fifth Flyover which is to be constructed at the GRA junction, along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, among others would cost the state N15.8 billion.
The Managing Director assured that his company would deliver the project in 12 months.
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that state Government will pay the German Construction firm 70 per cent of the contract sum upfront.
Also, last week, management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) led by its Managing Director , Tony Attah, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Government House. He announced that contract for Train Seven project has been signed to expand the existing Train Six Complex.
The MD explained that the Train Seven project would create about 12,000 job opportunities and boost the economy of both the host communities and the state.
Atta, who was accompanied on the visit by the Managing Director of Daewoo Nigeria Limited, Yeongsoep Jung and the Acting Managing Director of Saipem, Paviani Walker, commended the Governor for providing a conducive environment.
Responding, the Rivers State Governor noted that the Train Seven was critical to the economy of the state and that of the Federal Government and promised that the state Government would support the project to succeed.
He demanded, however, that Rivers people must be considered for both employment and contract. He said 50 per cent of the 12,000 jobs should go to the people of the state.
Within the week under review, Rivers State Government won her legal battle against the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over the ownership of OML 11 and Kidney Island.
The Brick House landlord announced the cheering news at a public function held Friday in Government House.
Recall that the Attorney General of the state had filed a suit on behalf of Rivers State Government against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited over ownership of OML11 and Kidney Island.
Another major event in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week, was the dissolution of the state Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks by the state government.
Consequent upon this development, SA to the Governor in charge of the Taskforce, Mr Bright Amaewhule, was relieved of his duties while members of the taskforce were directed to return property of the taskforce in their possession, including their identify cards to Secretary to the State Government.
Rivers State Government has frowned at encroachment of government lands in the state by residents, describing it as unfortunate.
Governor Wike made the remark last week when he visited Government Comprehensive Secondary School Borikiri, Port Harcourt.
The Rivers State PDP Chairman , Ambassador Desmond Akawor stated this when he led the body on a courtesy visit to the Governor in Government House, last week.
He noted that Governor Wike has restored the lost glory of the state and developed massive infrastructure across the state.
Chris Oluoh
PDP Passes Confidence Vote On Wike
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, because of the high performance of his administration.
The party’s Chairman in the state, Amb Desmond Akawor, announced this, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Executive members of the Rivers State chapter of the party to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt.
Akawor said: “For us as a party, we take our shoulders high when we consider what is going on in the state, especially in terms of infrastructural development”.
According to the PDP chairman, the administration of Governor Wike has not only recovered what were lost by the past government but has changed the landscape of Port Harcourt with five flyovers at a time, a feat that no administration in the state ever accomplished.
He further noted Governor Wike’s landmark achievements in health, Judiciary, traditional institution, among numerous others, and stressed that there was none out of the 23 three local government areas of the state that does not have the governor’s landmark.
The party also rated Governor Wike high in the fight against the ravaging Coronavirus, particularly as the first governor to lockdown the state, including other strategies of his administration which were outstanding.
The party chairman intimated the governor of the plan to move from unit to unit for the reconciliation of aggrieved members to bring them back to the umbrella of the PDP.
He said the state executive arm of the party deemed it necessary to come and thank Governor Wike for organising what he described as the most peaceful state convention, and assured him that they would follow the Constitution of the party to the letter in discharging their duties.
He assured the state chief executive of the party’s maximum support to his administration, including his determination to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming Edo Governorship Election.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, congratulated them for their emergence as the new executive members of the party in the state, and charged them to work hard and in unity to sustain the high level achievements recorded by the party.
Remarking that the former leadership of the party under Bro Felix Obuah worked well, the governor charged the new executive to do better, and assured that they would be provided all they need to succeed.
By: Chris Oluoh
