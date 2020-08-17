De Bruyne Named EPL Player Of The Season

Sports
My Return To NPFL Makes Me Happy- Aiyenugba
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba says he is delighted to return to the Nigeria Professional Football league years after leaving for Europe.
Aiyenugba made his name in the Nigerian elite division league, where he played for Kwara United and Enyimba International of Aba.
He won the league and won the CAF Champions League title with Enyimba of Aba in 2004 before he ended his stay in the domestic league by moving to Israeli league in 2007.
The former Super Eagles shot-stopper spent seven years in Israel and played for Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Ashkelon, Hapoel Iksal and Hapoel Afula, before returning home to rejoin Kwara United.
Aiyenugba said he is happy to return to where he started his career and hopes his return can inspire other Nigerian players to move back home in order to share the experience with the young players in the league.
“I came back to the league because I want to encourage other players to return and also young players in the league.
“For example, in Israel, Benayoun went back to Israel, played for 5 seasons at Maccabi Tel Aviv, Beitar Jerusalem, Beitar Tikva, and Maccabi Haifa before he stopped playing. Why we don’t do it in Nigeria kills me. When a player wants to play, they say he’s old and broke, but he needs to feed his family and still has his two legs to play. Will he beg for money from his colleagues to feed his family? It’s so funny. He told Tidesports source,
Aiyenugba remains one of the most successful players in the history of the Nigerian professional football league, with four domestic league titles, two Nigerian Aiteo Cup, Two CAF Champions League, and two CAF Super Cup crown.
Adeniji Pens Emotional Farewell To MFM
Striker Kabiru Adeniji, has penned an emotional goodbye message to the fans of MFM FC after joining another team.
Adeniji brought his stay at the Olukoya Boys to an end last Thursday after he joined another Nigeria professional football league side Kwara United.
Adeniji spent two seasons with MFM FC of Lagos and was one of the club’s best players, until the final day of his contract.
The player took to his social media handle to bid farewell to the management of the Olukoya Boys and their supporter
“It was a great journey well spent at MFM FC. I came to this club for the first time and was well well-received,” he told Tidesports source.
“From day one, from the first training session, until the last of 2019/20 season, I have had the fortune to enjoy football passionately. I have dozens, hundreds of images recorded in my mind of moments shared with all.
“Many goal celebrations, the happiness in the form of support from the MFM family. I am a privileged, honored footballer, for whom life has allowed him to wear the shirt of a fantastic club.”
“I could mention one-by-one all the extraordinary people with whom I have had the pleasure of overcoming challenges and difficulties in the many ways that have been presented throughout this time, but I prefer to give them a collective thanks, because the MFM FC management, coaches, backroom staff, players and supporters are wonderful people. We all win, we all lose and we work together.
“Thank you very much to all of them because I have always been rewarded with their trust and support for my efforts.
“With this letter I do not say farewell, I just want to let you know that I made the decision to seek a new challenge in my career,” he concluded.
Ekpo Wants Longer Contract For NPFL Players
Former Nigeria international, Friday Ekpo, has charged administrators in the Nigerian league to handle league players properly and give them longer contracts in a bid to control the movement and transfer of players within and outside the league.
Ekpo speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the Francophone countries have done well in that regard with regards to proper handling of players transfers especially when players get contract offers abroad.
“We need to do certain things to move our football forward, if you go to these Francophone areas, players don’t abscond when the time comes to move abroad because they are tied on contracts that don’t allow them do that and our administrators need to learn that very well and begin to give players contract to sign. When you tie a player down for three years, all these things will be perfectly okay for Nigerian football”, he said.
